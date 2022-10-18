ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan high school football playoffs: Whiteford enters as top seed

Whiteford enters the Michigan high school football postseason as the leader in playoff points in Division 8. The Bobcats (9-0), whose 46.778 total is more than 1.2 points higher than second-place Iron Mountain, will open the Region 3, District 2 playoffs at home against Addison (5-4). The winner will face the victor of the Melvindale Academy-Riverview Gabriel Richard matchup in the district final. Game times and dates have not been announced. In Division 2, Bedford (7-2) will host Farmington (6-3) in a Region 3, District 1 opener. The Dearborn Heights Crestwood-Livonia Franklin winner awaits in the district final.
OTTAWA LAKE, MI
Which bowl game ESPN has UNC football playing in

With a 6-1 record through the first 8 weeks of the season, the UNC football program is bowl eligible. However, Mack Brown and the team has its eyes on a bigger prize. The Tar Heels 3-0 record has them in control in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division.  With games against Pitt, Virginia, and Georgia Tech in the coastal left, UNC can really do some damage in the coming weeks. But what about a bowl game? ESPN has released its latest bowl projections from Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, each having the Tar Heels in a different spot. Bonagura has UNC in the TaxSlayer...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

