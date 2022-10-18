Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan high school football playoffs: Whiteford enters as top seed
Whiteford enters the Michigan high school football postseason as the leader in playoff points in Division 8. The Bobcats (9-0), whose 46.778 total is more than 1.2 points higher than second-place Iron Mountain, will open the Region 3, District 2 playoffs at home against Addison (5-4). The winner will face the victor of the Melvindale Academy-Riverview Gabriel Richard matchup in the district final. Game times and dates have not been announced. In Division 2, Bedford (7-2) will host Farmington (6-3) in a Region 3, District 1 opener. The Dearborn Heights Crestwood-Livonia Franklin winner awaits in the district final.
High school football: Niles earns first football playoff bid since 2003
Second-year head coach Scot Shaw has Niles High School football headed in the right direction as the Vikings earned a spot in the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs for the first time since 2003. Niles was in the tournament in 2020 because everybody made the playoffs due the COVID pandemic. ...
Which bowl game ESPN has UNC football playing in
With a 6-1 record through the first 8 weeks of the season, the UNC football program is bowl eligible. However, Mack Brown and the team has its eyes on a bigger prize. The Tar Heels 3-0 record has them in control in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division. With games against Pitt, Virginia, and Georgia Tech in the coastal left, UNC can really do some damage in the coming weeks. But what about a bowl game? ESPN has released its latest bowl projections from Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, each having the Tar Heels in a different spot. Bonagura has UNC in the TaxSlayer...
Comments / 0