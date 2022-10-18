ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, VA

WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Pedestrian hit by SUV in Fairfax dies

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Man wanted for groping a woman in Virginia Target, police say

LEESBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after he groped a woman at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia on Thursday and fled. Authorities say the suspect is believed to have committed similar offenses at other Target stores regionally. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Leesburg Police Department Emergency...
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

Police: Woman groped by man at Target store in Leesburg

A woman was groped by a man earlier this week at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia — and authorities believe the same man has committed similar offenses at other area Target stores. Leesburg police said this sexual assault took place just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1200 Edwards Ferry...
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

FBI investigating barricade situation inside of home at Fort Belvoir

VIRGINIA - The FBI is investigating an ongoing barricade situation inside a home in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The FBI said in a statement that their Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad is working with other law enforcement agencies at the scene, where WUSA9 witnessed military police and a military SWAT vehicle in the area.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in Rape at Northern Virginia Hotel

Detectives tracked down the suspect in the armed rape of a woman at a hotel in the Tysons area of Northern Virginia with the help of body camera footage from a separate crime in Montgomery County, Maryland, police say. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Metro...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
therealdeal.com

Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs

A Virginia couple were sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

DC man arrested in rape of woman in Virginia hotel room

The man accused of raping a woman inside a Vienna, Virginia, hotel room earlier this month is now behind bars. Fairfax County police said tips from the public and the help of other police departments led to the arrest of Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re...
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Oct. 15-21

The weekend is almost here. Let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com or submitted as an anonymous tip. Photos of scenes from around the county are welcome too, with credit always given to the photographer.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Lost ‘cruising K9’ finally home with Fairfax Co. family

In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across county borders and back home. The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member. “They’d...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Student with ‘edged weapon’ arrested at Alexandria City High School

A 15-year-old Alexandria City High School student was arrested after being found with an “edged weapon,” according to police. The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. The male student was searched, a weapon was allegedly confiscated and he was arrested. Police provided no other...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

