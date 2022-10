Four months after loaning Kaplan softball $250,000, Pillette says policy needs to be in place that puts an end to large loans. Four months after deciding to loan the Kaplan softball program $250,000 to build a new indoor hitting facility, the Vermilion Parish School Board is thinking about putting the brakes on loaning schools and clubs big bucks.

