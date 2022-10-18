ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian causes only minor shift to School District of Manatee County schedule

Students in the School District of Manatee County won't have to make up all five days they missed due to Hurricane Ian. Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, said as a result of the 30 minutes added to each school day after voters passed the 1-mill property tax referendum in 2021, students will not need to make up all the instructional time lost during the hurricane and its aftermath.
Sarasota County teachers’ group gets disaster funds

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A nonprofit organization supporting teachers in Sarasota County received $350,000 Friday from the Florida Disaster Fund to aid educators in need in the wake of Hurricane Ian. At a news conference in Fort Myers, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $2 million in aid will go to groups...
Braden River High educator and coach raises spirits with sandcastles

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - An artist who creates sand sculptures worked to bring some joy to local students at Myakka City Elementary this week. The sculptor, who typically spends his days in a classroom or on the football field, took six hours to build the “Love Myakka” sandcastle. Casey Fabianski is a teacher and coach at Braden River High School and he wanted to find a way to find some beauty in the chaos of Hurricane Ian.
5 Black Middle School Kids From Florida Make History, Complete Their First Year of College

NATIONWIDE — Meet Miracle Butler, 14, Keniah Washington, 13, Keyanna Grant, 13, Tyreek Nash, 14, and Kaitlyn Archie-McDonald, 14 (absent from photo). This bright young cohort started as the 1st group of students taking college dual enrollment classes at Icon Preparatory School in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. They just finished their first year of college as well as three years of high school at the ages of 13 and 14. The youngest of the group Keniah and Keyanna began taking college courses at 12-years old.
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Officials and founders of the park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday thanking everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. The park has been a long time in the making with the past eight years of hard work finally opened to the public. The past two years have been dedicated to building and the park started allowing community members in, on Oct. 14.
Fatal traffic crash in DeSoto County

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal traffic crash happened around 3:20pm on Friday October 21st in DeSoto County. A motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Road-760A when it turned directly in front of a truck that was traveling westbound on County Road-760A. The front of truck collided with the motorcycle at the intersection. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene by DeSoto County E.M.S. The Florida Highway.
