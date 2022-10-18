Students in the School District of Manatee County won't have to make up all five days they missed due to Hurricane Ian. Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, said as a result of the 30 minutes added to each school day after voters passed the 1-mill property tax referendum in 2021, students will not need to make up all the instructional time lost during the hurricane and its aftermath.

2 DAYS AGO