loudounnow.com
Letter: David Palanzi, Leesburg
Editor: Leesburg voters, please consider the actions and not just the words of Mr. Rivera, who is the Republican Party's selection for the Leesburg District School Board representative. At the recent debate hosted and organized by several of our Leesburg PTAs, Rivera stated that after he is elected, he would...
loudounnow.com
Adam's Bike Park Opens in Purcellville
Adam’s Bike Park is officially open for public use after a ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Saturday. More than 100 peopled and members of the Purcellville Town Council joined Michelle and Jeff Caudill the celebrate the opening of the park, which is dedicated to the memory of their son who died in an accident in January 2021.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Mull Near-Term Rt. 15 Fixes; Expected Spending Above $400M
Loudoun County supervisors are considering a series of improvements to Rt. 15 north of Leesburg over the next seven years while the area waits on bigger plans to widen the road. In July, supervisors amended the comprehensive plan’s vision for Rt. 15 north of Leesburg from a two-lane rural road...
loudounnow.com
Speed Signs Coming to Lovettsville
Town Manager Jason Cournoyer last week updated the Town Council on efforts to slow speeders passing through town. The recent traffic study completed in conjunction with the county government assessed speeding on Berlin Turnpike and Broad Way. The results are likely to result in a recommendation for the installation of pole-mounted speed notification signs at two locations on Berlin Turnpike, where 80% of the traffic was clocked at more than 10 mph over the speed limit. He said additional studies will need to be conducted to address speeding and pedestrian safety concerns on Broad Way, especially near the community center. The study found lower traffic speeds in that area.
loudounnow.com
More Voting Options to Open Monday
On Monday, Oct. 24, in-person early voting will become available at two more sites: the Dulles South Recreation Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding; and the Loudoun County government offices at 21641 Ridgetop Circle, Sterling. All registered voters are eligible to vote early in person, currently ongoing at the...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors, School Board Committee Plan for New Tax Revenue Split
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board’s Finance and Operations Committee on Oct. 18 both voted to move ahead with plans for a fixed local tax revenue split between the two bodies, seeking to end years of acrimonious debates over school funding. The School Board gets its...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Maureen H. Whalen, Leesburg
Editor: Since abortion has become the most important issue in this election year for some people and has become a clarion call to vote Democrat, the issue ought to be fully understood. The latest Supreme Court decision (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) determined that no right to abortion exists...
loudounnow.com
Community Meetings Planned on New School Programs
School Board members this week were updated this week on plans for new Dual Language Immersion and International Baccalaureate programs during a meeting of the Specialized Programs and Centers Committee. Committee Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) were told the two programs—the Dual Language...
loudounnow.com
Hillsboro's Gap Stage Hosts Bluegrass Festival
The Town of Hillsboro and the Hillsboro Preservation Foundation will host the annual Bluegrass in The Gap festival with four bands on Saturday. The free concert kicks off at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 on the grounds of the Old Stone School. Verandah and lawn picnic tables may be reserved at OldStoneSchool.org. Appearing on The Gap Stage from 3 to 10 p.m. will be the Furnace Mountain Trio, The Fret Flatters, Circa Blue and The Carroll County Ramblers.
