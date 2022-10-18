ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 34

Jax Seoul
5d ago

freedom of speech is constitutionally protected right and nobody can force or compel anyone else to use words or pronouns against their will.

Lukas
5d ago

if it looks like a woman I'll say she, if it looks like a man I'll say he. otherwise don't expect people to bend to your reality

FJB and all Dems
5d ago

I don't have preferred pronouns but I do have preferred adjectives. People must refer to me as handsome, smart, and intelligent!

