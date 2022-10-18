Read full article on original website
Jax Seoul
5d ago
freedom of speech is constitutionally protected right and nobody can force or compel anyone else to use words or pronouns against their will.
Reply
30
Lukas
5d ago
if it looks like a woman I'll say she, if it looks like a man I'll say he. otherwise don't expect people to bend to your reality
Reply(2)
25
FJB and all Dems
5d ago
I don't have preferred pronouns but I do have preferred adjectives. People must refer to me as handsome, smart, and intelligent!
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Related
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
This Texas University Is One Of The Country's Top 10 Best Colleges
WalletHub ranked the country's best colleges and universities.
Tulsa nonprofit holds clothes sale
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit organization is raising funds with a clothes sale in midtown Tulsa. Dress for Success Tulsa is a nonprofit dedicated to helping women reach economic independence. The “Fall into Savings Sale” is happening at the nonprofit’s building at East 31st Street and South Harvard...
Unbelievable: Flyer in Houston, Texas With Slur Placed On Tree
It's hard to believe in the year of 2022 that things like this occur. But in Houston, one individual, who at the time of writing is unidentified, placed a flyer on a tree that has many talking. The Flyer In Question. KPRC in Houston has the story of the mystery...
Tulsans voice their opinion about recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — People in the community, as well as the Tulsa County district attorney, gave their input about the possibility of legal recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring voters will get the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
MySanAntonio
Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says
In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
One Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Thai Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Thai restaurants in the country.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
cw39.com
Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
iheart.com
This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything
"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas." Texans are familiar with this phenomenon — no matter how long you drive, you're still inexplicably in the Lone Star State. A viral TikTok just added a new layer to that. A video posted by @iammatthewjordan asked Texans if they knew...
texasstandard.org
The race for Harris County judge is tightening in Houston
Early voting begins Monday, and one of the closest-watched races in Houston is downballot: the election for Harris County judge. Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo is facing a tight race against Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Hidalgo “is a rising star in the Democratic Party,” says Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán. “She won the election four years ago against a very popular Republican – but in a wave election.”
Why the country's best chefs are flocking to Houston this weekend
The Southern Smoke Festival will have the city crawling with culinary talent.
Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
Tulsa woman loses everything in house fire
A Tulsa mother lost all of her belongings after a fire at the home she was renovating. Tulsa Fire Department said the fire was incendiary.
Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
Jury convicts Hunter Hobbs of all charges
A jury convicted Hunter Lee Hobbs on Friday after a week long trial. He is convicted in a double homicide.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
Comments / 34