WJFW-TV
Tomahawk beats Shawano to claim regional victory
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW) - #5 Shawano traveled to #1 Tomahawk for a fighting chance at the Regional Championship spot. The Hatchets came into this game undefeated in the conference with a 10-0 record. They won 3 sets to 1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-17, and 25-18). Shawano Community High School unfortunately gets...
WJFW-TV
Cross Country Sectional Tournament Results
OCTONTO FALLS, Wisc. (WJFW)- The WIAA had a boys & girls sectional tournament today in Oconto Falls. Girls Team Champion: Shawano Community High School. Boys Individual Champion: Owen Clark from Lakeland Union. Girls Individual Champion: Nora Gremban from Northland Pines. Area Individual state qualifiers: Cody Ruetz from Rhinelander, Logan Higgins...
