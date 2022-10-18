Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Tickets still available for upcoming ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ tribute show’
IDAHO FALLS — A clash of titanic musical forces is coming to the Colonial Theater stage in Idaho Falls, and you can be there to witness it. “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” returns to the Colonial on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. This show was last in east Idaho in 2020 and is part of a 125-city tour that covers the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
eastidahonews.com
‘Songs, Stories, & Cider’ event to be held along the Teton River this weekend
REXBURG — Imagine an Idaho sunset on the banks of the Teton River while sipping on apple cider and listening to music and storytelling. Sounds pretty dreamy!. Songs, Stories, & Cider will be held this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, at Teton Corners Nature Preserve, just west of Rexburg and north of Idaho Highway 33. (See the website for a map to the event.)
eastidahonews.com
Spooky season a busy time for Gem State Medium Liz Rivera
IDAHO FALLS — As summer melts into fall and the calendar turns to October, those who have passed out of this life are on a lot of peoples’ minds. That means Liz Rivera of Idaho Falls has a lot going on this time of year. Rivera, who goes...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pitmaster BarBQue serves up big ribs, brisket, Idaho nachos, breakfast burritos and more
IDAHO FALLS — It’s been over a year since Pitmaster BarBQue served breakfast but starting Halloween morning, brisket burritos and other morning favorites are back on the menu. A shortage of employees during the pandemic forced the restaurant to do away with breakfast and customers have been anxiously...
HS scores 10/21: Poky earns district crown, Highland routs Thunder Ridge for title
FOOTBALL Pocatello 31, Century 7 Thunder earn the 4A District 5 title, securing a home playoff game. Highland 44, Thunder Ridge 26 Rams earn the 5A District 5/6 championship. ...
Idaho8.com
Spud Kings host meet and greet at Melaleuca Field to connect with the community
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time, members of the community got the chance to meet the Idaho Falls Spud Kings Wednesday afternoon. In the midst of a 19-game road trip to begin the season, the team hosted a meet and greet at Melaleuca Field to connect with the fanbase.
Post Register
Blackfoot to retire players’ numbers Friday night
Blackfoot High School will be retiring the jerseys of three former players who passed away in high school, dating back to 1999, at halftime during the Broncos’ last home football game of the season against Bonneville Friday night. The players to be honored include Brad Wren, Mark Earley, and...
Pocatello captures 4A District 5 crown with 31-7 win over Century
Dave Spillett ducked just in time, avoiding the deluge of water headed his way. The Pocatello teenagers in charge of the operation, carrying a giant Gatorade container, were not fazed. They loaded back up and charged back toward their head coach, determined to celebrate this 31-7 win over Century by dousing him with whatever water remained in the container. When they unloaded that, Spillett side-stepped it. “Sneaky-fast, that’s what I am,” Spillett said with a laugh. “Might have pulled a muscle.” ...
eastidahonews.com
Volunteers invite community to harvest festival to help save historical park
SHELLEY — Volunteers are raising money this weekend for a new water system at a local historical park where the water was shut off earlier this year. The fundraiser will help NBC Historical Park in Shelley to fund a new water system. The event is called “The Old-Fashioned Harvest Festival” and will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the gate.
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on apartment complex for low-income senior citizens
NeighborWorks Pocatello will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Oct. 25 at 5:15 p.m. for a new 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens. The post NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on apartment complex for low-income senior citizens appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
How the Iraq war led this man to become a podiatrist and open his own clinic in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – It’s no secret that serving in the military can be physically demanding but there’s one aspect of military service that Braden Jenkins didn’t anticipate. The Idaho Falls man served in the Idaho National Guard from 2005 to 2015. During basic training, he recalls doing ruck marches, a test where recruits are required to march six, eight or 12 miles in the wilderness, while carrying a rifle and a load. The test is timed and qualifying candidates are expected to complete it in a certain amount of time.
eastidahonews.com
Veterans Day parade to return to Pocatello after 80 years
POCATELLO – After an 80 year hiatus, the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade will be returning on Saturday, November 12. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the parade committee have been working more than five months to bring it back. Though it had a few bumps in the beginning, committee members are determined to make sure veterans in the community are honored for their service, and to give the public a chance to get to know them.
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
eastidahonews.com
Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter
HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.
eastidahonews.com
Patti Tracy
Patti Ann Mohr Tracy, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 17, 2022, at home, surrounded by a life’s worth of tremendously awesome Halloween decorations. She was under the care of OneSource Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday,...
eastidahonews.com
New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello reopens after project completion
POCATELLO — The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello recently hosted its grand reopening after closing during a construction project. The store’s manager Beth Huston said they were able to raise the money for the project through several grants, including the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the city. “We were able to raise quite a bit of funding starting with the city of Pocatello’s CDBG grant,” she...
UPDATE: US Marshals find armed and dangerous local fugitive
The US Marshals need help to find an armed and dangerous man who they say may be in the area. The post UPDATE: US Marshals find armed and dangerous local fugitive appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
