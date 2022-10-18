Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Jessamine County
KSP Post 7 (Richmond) Troopers and Detectives, and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), responded to the scene. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A male subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment. KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by...
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP asks public's help to find missing Laurel County woman
LONDON, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating the disappearance of a Laurel County woman reported missing since Saturday, Oct. 23, according to a KSP news release. Tawana R. Martin, 37, of London, Kentucky, was last seen at her residence in London around 7:30 a.m. on Friday,...
k105.com
Dispatcher behind ‘Shauna’s Law’ arrested for being drunk on the job
A dispatcher in Powell County has been arrested after working while intoxicated. The Stanton Police Department arrested 37-year-old Shauna Staton on Sunday and charged her with official misconduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place. According to WKYT.com, a Stanton police officer arrived at dispatch after hearing Staton slur her...
somerset106.com
UPDATE: No Children Were On Laurel County School Bus Involved In Crash
An update on a story we ran earlier: A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash. Officials said the driver of a pickup involved was taken to a hospital in another vehicle. The bus driver was not taken to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
wymt.com
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the...
fox56news.com
1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – 22-year-old Desman LaDuke died as a result of injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, LaDuke was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 5:55 p.m. Nicholasville Police Department and Kentucky State...
q95fm.net
KSP Searching for Wanted Pulaski County Man
Kentucky State Police are searching for a man by the name of Amel Shannon Bubnick. Bubnick is wanted for theft by unlawful taking. He is 53 years old and from Pulaski county. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606- 878-6622.
fox56news.com
Boyle County deputy’s ‘human-tracking skill’ saved woman, 3-year-old child
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County deputy has been honored for his work in saving the lives of two people, but he was learning the skills he used that night long before. On Aug. 24, Boyle County Sheriff’s Deputy David R. Prather, born in Owen County, was...
clayconews.com
Somerset Man charged in London, Kentucky on a Wayne County Indictment Warrant of Arrest
LONDON, KY (October, 20, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston has charged a Pulaski County man on an indictment warrant of arrest. Attempted murder of a police officer. Persistent felony offender II. Wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is victim...
fox56news.com
2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
q95fm.net
Whitley County High School Student Arrested for Bringing a Handgun to School
A school district in Southern Kentucky is currently investigating a situation involving a student reportedly bringing a gun into a high school. Officials with Whitley County Schools said a 17-year-old Whitley County High School student was arrested this morning, for bringing an unloaded handgun into the school. Officials also said...
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest woman after crash in stolen truck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police received a report about a pickup truck that belonged to Distinctive Design and Remodeling that was stolen overnight in the city. Early this morning, police in Madison County spotted the truck, and started chasing it. However, they ended the chase after speeds got too high.
agdaily.com
Kentucky Smithfield employee dies in workplace accident
Local news reports detailed the death of a Middlesboro man at Smithfield Foods earlier this week. Before noon on Oct. 17, Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steel was called to the plant. Mark Allen Tapp, a 61-year-old plant employee, was working on a machine when his clothes got pulled into the machine, killing him.
wymt.com
Work begins on Panbowl Dam project, lane closed on KY-15
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Work has started on a $6.7 million project to strengthen Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County. Concerns were raised about the dam’s stability following flooding in February 2021 and July 2022. The project closed the northbound lane on KY-15 between Lakeside Drive and Brewer Drive...
WKYT 27
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
Police searching for missing Casey County man
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Kentucky State Police said Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and was last seen at his Casey County home.
clayconews.com
TWO DRUG ARRESTS INCLUDING SUBJECT WANTED ON FELONY ASSAULT WARRANT CAPTURED AFTER LEADING POLICE ON HIGH SPEED PURSUIT IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY (October 17, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested two individuals off a dirt trail behind a residence off Little Arthur Ridge Road on Monday afternoon October 17, 2022 at approximately 2:33 PM. The arrests occurred after Deputy Richie...
z93country.com
Undecover Narcotic Purchased Resulted in Wayne County Man being Arrested
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff Office has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on multi drug charges. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am Deputies Derek Dennis and Chris Lyon made the undercover narcotic purchase at a residence located on Missionary Lane in Monticello. After making the narcotic purchase of approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine a search warrant was obtained for that residence by Deputy Dennis. The search warrant was executed at approximately 11:45 am by Deputies Dennis and Lyon with the assistance of Sheriff Catron, Deputies Joe Horne, Tommy Spencer, Travis Bell and K-9 Unit Dunya. The search resulted in 6 plastic baggies containing approximately 15 more grams of methamphetamine, 1 ½ tablet of suspected suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, digital scales and the $242.00 in cash. Of the $242.00, $80.00 of it was money used by the Sheriff Office to make the original narcotic purchase.
q95fm.net
Middlesboro Man Killed In Workplace Accident
A man from Middlesboro died on Monday, following a workplace accident. 61-year-old Mark Allen Tapp, of Middlesboro, is said to have been working on a machine when his garment got too close. The machine pulled him in and killed him. His boy was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. The...
wymt.com
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog. It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.
