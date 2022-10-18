Read full article on original website
fed up AMERICAN
4d ago
close to warranty expiring need new engine. be sure to have oil changed before requesting. they look for excuses NOT TO COVER!
Angela Merideth
5d ago
It’s not the engines it’s their computers to my whole car flipped out and I leaned it in a tree 30 feet in the air because my brand new Tucson went crazy and blacked out and locked up
Vanessa Harding
4d ago
took almost 3 months to put my replacement motor in my 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and now I gotta wait 90 to 120 days for a $3500.00 car rental reimbursement. and I have issues with the work not being right but can't get dealership service to return my calls! it's ridiculous!
