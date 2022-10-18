Read full article on original website
BBC
Milton Keynes: Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi found guilty of murdering Joseph Tayaye
A man has been convicted of murdering a rival drug dealer in a revenge attack. Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi, 21, was found guilty of stabbing Joseph Tayaye, 21, who was found with a chest injury outside his home in The Hide, Milton Keynes in March. He died in hospital. The trial heard...
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
BBC
Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud
Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Ryan McNab death: Family 'absolutely heartbroken' by killing
The family of a man who was killed in Rathcoole on Friday evening have said they are absolutely heartbroken by his death. Ryan McNab, 31, who was originally from north Down, died following a serious assault in Barna Square. Detectives have been given more time to question a 24-year-old man...
BBC
Cyclist dies after being struck by van in Bolton
A cyclist struck by a van in what police said was a hit-and-run incident has died. The male cyclist was taken to hospital after being hit just after 16:00 BST on 17 October on Chorley New Road in Bolton, Greater Manchester. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he has now died...
BBC
Newport: Man caught on CCTV kicking cat against wall
CCTV has shown the moment a passer-by kicked a cat into a wall. Tinker, 19 and blind in one eye, was sitting on the pavement when the man moved across the road to launch what her owner called a disgusting assault. As he and his companion walked off the video...
BBC
Woman jailed after domestic abuse lies put ex in prison
A woman whose repeated lies about being assaulted led to her ex-partner being sent to prison has herself been jailed. Kirsty Barr, 24, from Barton in North Lincolnshire, made up claims Ryan Kerrison had cut her and put a gun to her head among other abuse. He was given a...
BBC
Chichester father jailed for killing baby son
A man has been jailed for causing the death of his baby son by forcefully shaking him after being left tired and frustrated when he would not stop crying. Leo Banks suffered a catastrophic brain injury at the hands of Matthew Banks and died more than two years later. Banks,...
BBC
Lady Leshurr charged with assault over Leyton fight
Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a fight on Knotts Green Road in Leyton, east London, at about 05:10 BST on Saturday. Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital...
BBC
Boston: Man who killed and dismembered ex-partner jailed
A man who bludgeoned his ex-partner to death and dismembered her body while their three-year-old daughter slept has been jailed for life. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Lincoln Crown Court heard Kamil Ranoszek killed her after finding out...
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Benjamin Calvert jailed for one-punch killing
A man has been jailed for the one-punch killing of a new father outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 31, from South Kilvington, died from catastrophic head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk's Market Place in October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, had pleaded...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Body identified as missing Milton Keynes teenager
A body found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes has been identified as teenager Leah Croucher, police said. Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive as to the cause of death. Last week, police began a murder investigation following the discovery of human remains and...
BBC
Swansea: Man charged with murder of woman named as Angie White
A man has been charged with the murder of a 45-year old woman in Swansea. Angie White, was found dead when police were called to a property on Idris Terrace, in Plasmarl, Swansea at 06:00 BST on Saturday. Daniel White, 35, from Plasmarl, has been charged with murder and is...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
BBC
Oldham: Dog shot dead by police after two women mauled
A dog has been shot dead by police after seriously injuring two women when it escaped from a house. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the women were mauled at about 10:00 BST on Saturday in the Shakespeare Road area of Oldham. The pair's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening,...
BBC
Doncaster PC arrested on suspicion of drug offences
A Doncaster-based South Yorkshire police officer was among three men arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of class B drugs. The 36-year-old was arrested on Tuesday following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department. He was suspended from duties after a property in Warmsworth, Doncaster, was...
BBC
Londonderry security alert was hoax, say police
A security alert in Londonderry, during which a number of people were moved out of their homes, has been declared a hoax. Residents were evacuated in Carnhill following a report of a suspicious object in the area just before 09:55 BST on Saturday. The object has now been taken away...
BBC
Goodmayes Park: Murder charge after man found dead
A man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in an east London park. The man, believed to be aged 60, was found unresponsive in Goodmayes Park, Redbridge, Ilford, on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said. Inquiries are ongoing to contact the man's next of kin, the...
BBC
Handsworth Wood: Three arrested after man stabbed at his home
Three men have been arrested after a 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed at his home in Birmingham. Jamie Benbow died after being knifed on Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood at about 23:00 BST on Friday. West Midlands Police said he had been able to alert a neighbour but could not...
