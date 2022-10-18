ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Pazin, Soria debate at UC Merced

By Katherine Phillips
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HJTx_0idXcFWi00

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) –  Current Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria and former Merced county sheriff Mark Pazin are both in the running to represent the people of California’s 27th assembly district in Sacramento.

Pazin a republican and Soria a democrat sat down on UC Merced’s campus Monday night and were given the chance to introduce themselves to voters.

“He talks about the one-party rule, well yes, I’m a Democrat, and I will be in the supermajority, and that’s going to get me into the room, where you’re negotiating to get resources here in the valley,” Soria said.

“I have worked with both democrats and republicans throughout my 40-year career in law enforcement, as president of the Cal State sheriff’s association. I’m ready at a moment’s notice to get into the mix and not shy away from the necessary decisions to correct some of the kicking the can down the road,” Pazin added.

They were asked about some of the big issues facing the state, including water, crime, housing, and inflation.

When the candidates were asked about the cost of living and inflation, the gas tax was front and center. Pazin said he would have suspended the gas tax.

“You’re filling up your car, anywhere from 53 cents a gallon to 74 cents a gallon, it adds up very quickly,” he said speaking about how many cents the gas tax adds to the price of gas.

However, Soria said the issue is more complex.

“When people are paying half their income on housing costs it’s an issue in our community, it’s not about the gas tax itself, that is a great talking point,” she added.

The candidates were also asked about housing and homelessness. Soria says when it comes to homelessness, she has experience finding solutions from her time on the city council.

“We were able to purchase 9 motels up along the 99, which has been riddled with crime, and blight and just blight in our community and we’ve been able to turn them into low barrier shelters with wrap-around services,” Soria said.

Pazin says a major issue for him when it comes to homelessness isn’t just building shelters but changing how the care courts work.

“You can’t give a 3-day voucher, a debit card, and expect them to course correct themselves. It has to go through the court where they are accountable,” he added.

Another main topic was a crime and public safety. Pazin doubled down on his career in law enforcement and his time as the sheriff. He said he has a unique experience as someone who’s worked the streets firsthand. Soria emphasized legislation she supports and what she did as a city council member to raise wages for Fresno police officers.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Fresno family opens small business in honor of late son following deadly fentanyl overdose

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A small business bakery held its grand opening Saturday morning in honor of the owners' and parents' late son. Owners Jimmy In and Monique Keo of Mochilicious in southeast Fresno held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday among a crowd full of both smiles and tears. In and Keo celebrated the grand opening of their small business with a tribute to their late son Nathan, who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2021. Nathan's favorite snack was mochi donuts, which before Saturday, could only be found across town.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic

Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Are Fresno drivers really that bad?

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seeing drivers running red lights and texting while driving is not an unusual sight in Fresno. But are the drivers in the city really as bad as people may think? According to an annual report, Fresno is one of the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in the United States. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Advance Peace’ Fresno receives funding to reduce gun violence

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council voted unanimously in support of funding community organizations including the gun violence intervention program “advance peace”. The group will receive $375,000 for the first year which is about a third of the federal funds allocated to these community groups. After much back and forth regarding the trustworthiness […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

High-speed rail stations ‘one step closer to reality’ in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The design contract for the Central Valley’s high-speed rail stations has been approved by the California High-Speed Rail Board – another step towards making the project a reality. On Thursday, the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Unified includes parents in budget decisions

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District is asking parents to tell them how they should spend parts of the budget for the 2022 to 2023 school year.  They have invited parents to participate in a forum and to complete a survey, so they know what parents say are the top priorities for […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Fresno this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing the Christmas spirit to Fresno this December. The band is well-known for performing iconic Christmas hits with a rock twist alongside an elaborate light show. The group will be bringing ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ show to the Save Mart Center on Thursday, December 1. […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

PG&E Notifies Customers of Potential PSPS

FRESNO — PG&E meteorologists are monitoring a weather system that could bring northerly winds to portions of Northern and Central California beginning Saturday morning (Oct. 22) and lasting into Monday. Due to this northerly wind event, combined with extreme to exceptional drought and extremely dry vegetation, PG&E sent advanced...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How to register to vote in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Time is running out for citizens to register to vote in the Mid-Term elections that will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. To register in California people must: Be a United States citizen Be a California resident (Have a valid California driver’s license) Be at least 18 years old or older […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno EOC receives $100K for LGBTQ support services

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) received $100,000 to provide support to the LGBTQ+ community. The Fresno EOC’S LGBTQ+ resource center was created back in March 2019, but it lacks enough funding for the support services they provide. “During the budget back in June, the City of Fresno actually allocated these funds,” […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian honored at city council meeting

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – KSEE24 anchor Stefani Booroojian was honored by the Fresno City Council Thursday morning for her years of service of raising awareness for breast cancer. Stefani has served and has been part of KSEE24’s Buddy Check initiative for more than 25 years. “I’m very proud that we’ve had such an impact on our community […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

2 wanted in connection to robberies in Madera

MADERA, Calif. — Two people are wanted after police say they carried out a few robberies from a local business in Madera. The Madera Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying the man and the woman caught on camera. Police say the duo is wanted...
MADERA, CA
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno may cut funding for anti-gang violence groups

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council could cut funding to one of their most prominent anti-gang violence groups. Advance Peace says it focuses on stopping gang members from committing violent acts. The council is set to vote on $1.5 million dollars of funding for several community groups throughout the Advance Peace leaders will hang […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy