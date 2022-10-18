ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

With College Gameday headed to Eugene, Ducks hone their focus

With ESPN’s College Football Gameday headed to Eugene for No. 10 Oregon’s matchup against No. 9 UCLA, many Ducks have emphasized the importance of remaining focused with another national audience on the horizon. “College Gameday — all of that happens because of what we did, what we put...
USC QB Caleb Williams on performance in Utah loss, bye week goals

Caleb Williams seemed to play his heart out during USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah Saturday evening. The Trojans’ second-year sophomore quarterback had arguably the best game of his career. He threw for the second-most passing yards (381) and touchdowns (five) across his two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and with the Trojans.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions

Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: 50% off An Annual Membership to DuckTerritory

Oregon football's season will reach a punctuation point this weekend when the No. 10 Ducks host No. 9 UCLA in a clash of the Pac-12's best. Because of that, we'll be running a deal that will save you 50-percent off an annual Duck Territory subscription. This provides you the opportunity get VIP access covered for the days leading up to this year's season-opener with Georgia in Atlanta.
kezi.com

OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
KGW

Massive I-5 pileup | Photos

A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
