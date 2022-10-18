Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks' offense to be challenged by rain in top 10 football matchup against UCLA
An elite showdown is brewing as UCLA is set to take on the Oregon Ducks Saturday, but the weather could play a factor in how both of these top 10 teams perform.
Chip Kelly Named to a Pair of Midseason Coach of the Year Lists
UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly has been named to two midseason award watch lists. This week, Kelly was named as one of 20 to the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year Award watch list, which is given to "FBS football coach whose program represents three pillars of success: Scholarship, Leadership and Integrity."
PODCAST: The storylines and predictions for No. 10 Oregon vs No. 9 UCLA
What are the major storylines for this weekend's Top 10 showdown between No. 10 Oregon and No. 9 UCLA? How do we see this game playing out on both sides of the football? Most importantly who will win this game?. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss it...
Elijah Brown, elite 2024 quarterback, visiting Oregon this weekend, expects Ducks to be strong contender in recruitment
The Mater Dei Monarchs are the top high school football program in the country, and they are bringing a key collection of visitors to Eugene this weekend for the top-10 clash between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. One of the marquee players planning to be in attendance is class of 2024 ...
With College Gameday headed to Eugene, Ducks hone their focus
With ESPN’s College Football Gameday headed to Eugene for No. 10 Oregon’s matchup against No. 9 UCLA, many Ducks have emphasized the importance of remaining focused with another national audience on the horizon. “College Gameday — all of that happens because of what we did, what we put...
Ducks Expecting Big Weekend of Visitors For UCLA Game, ESPN Game Day Visit
ESPN College Game Day is no stranger to Eugene. Neither are big recruiting weekends. But Oregon will have both this weekend, when GameDay comes to Eugene and several of.
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams on performance in Utah loss, bye week goals
Caleb Williams seemed to play his heart out during USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah Saturday evening. The Trojans’ second-year sophomore quarterback had arguably the best game of his career. He threw for the second-most passing yards (381) and touchdowns (five) across his two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and with the Trojans.
Excerpt: Chip Kelly Talks About ESPN College Gameday, Oregon's Offense
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the importance of ESPN College Gameday, national exposure, and what he sees from Oregon's offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
UCLA Prospects In Games This Weekend -- Week Nine
Check out where UCLA prospects will be playing this weekend throughout the West as the fall season continues around the country...
Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions
Saturday’s top 10 matchup of Oregon and UCLA could be very wet. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, weather forecasts call for a 60% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. Friday with an 80% from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, precisely when the No. 10 Ducks and No. 9 Bruins will be playing at Autzen Stadium.
Well Damn, I Guess I Have to Like the Oregon Ducks Quarterback Now
I think the only thing that would make you more unpopular in the Tri-Cities area than being a Washington Huskies fan is being an Oregon Ducks fan. It's kind of like the Yankees, even if they're not a direct rival of your team's, there's still a healthy hatred that is always present.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: 50% off An Annual Membership to DuckTerritory
Oregon football's season will reach a punctuation point this weekend when the No. 10 Ducks host No. 9 UCLA in a clash of the Pac-12's best. Because of that, we'll be running a deal that will save you 50-percent off an annual Duck Territory subscription. This provides you the opportunity get VIP access covered for the days leading up to this year's season-opener with Georgia in Atlanta.
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN’s College GameDay announces celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s Week 8 show
College GameDay has announced the Week 8 celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s show in Eugene, Oregon. Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon Ducks star basketball player was announced Thursday. Ionescu was selected by the New York Liberty as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She was the first...
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
Four-Star '24 LB and former USC commit Dylan Williams breaks down why he opened up his recruitment
Long Beach (Calif.) Poly junior linebacker Dylan Williams committed to USC back in April and looked rock solid in his pledge but decided to open up his recruitment earlier today. Every time we talked with Williams over the last few months, he was always pretty effusive in his praise for...
kezi.com
OSU researchers find possible “universal” COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Researchers from Oregon State University and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute may have found a way to stop multiple variants of COVID-19 with one treatment, OSU announced Tuesday. According to OSU, researchers at the university and TBRI were able to prompt mice to produce proteins that can...
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state’s sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern...
KGW
Massive I-5 pileup | Photos
A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
Thesiuslaw News
As locals plan ‘watching’ ballot boxes, county urges voters to ‘Know Rights’
1. Access official ballot boxes and election offices without interference. 2. Keep your vote private. 3. Vote without intimidation or threats. The list comes from the Oregon State “Know your Rights as an Oregon Voter” flier that Lane County wants Florence voters to have available. “We absolutely want...
247Sports
