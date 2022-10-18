ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Clayton News Daily

Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension

Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
PHOENIX, AZ
Clayton News Daily

Trae Young (25 points) guides Hawks past Magic

Trae Young scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half and finished with 13 assists to lift the host Atlanta Hawks to a 108-98 victory over the Orlando Magic Friday. Atlanta's John Collins collected 23 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. He made 9 of 14 shots from the floor after sinking 9 of 12 attempts during his 24-point performance in Atlanta's 117-107 season-opening win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Why Are the Lakers Waiting to Trade Russell Westbrook?

Is there a trade out there involving Russell Westbrook that turns the Lakers into contenders?. The following transcript is an excerpt from the Open Floor and Crossover podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com. Rohan Nadkarni: I love that the Lakers had to soft...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Former Seahawks Star Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On ESPN And His Reaction Goes Viral

Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, went viral after he caught himself dropping an F-bomb during his live appearance on ESPN. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion was being interviewed for the sports network during a game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV. “I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf****ers…,” he said catching himself dropping the profanity and drawing a fist up to his mouth looking stunned directly at the camera. Lynch continued speaking and then dropped another swear word unknowingly, “I...
SEATTLE, WA
KELOLAND

Broncos fall to the Jets

DENVER (AP) – Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien’s fourth-down pass into the end zone to […]
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Report: Venables’s Oklahoma Contract Is Fully Guaranteed

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is off to a slow start in his first season with the team, but it appears his contract will allow him some time to turn things around. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Venables’ entire six-year contract is fully guaranteed, which means that the Sooners would have to pay him the entire deal if they choose to fire him. Venables and Oklahoma agreed to a six-year, $43.5 million contract in the offseason.
NORMAN, OK
Clayton News Daily

Astros Showing Yankees How Far They Have to Go

NEW YORK — As the dugout emptied around him after the Yankees’ third straight loss to the Astros put their 2022 campaign on the brink, New York righty Domingo Germán did not quite mourn the season. But he watched Houston’s players celebrate and thought about how far away joy like that felt.
HOUSTON, TX

