Pelicans F Brandon Ingram (head) exits game vs. Jazz
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was being evaluated for a concussion after being hit in the head during New Orleans’ game
Clayton News Daily
Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension
Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
Clayton News Daily
Trae Young (25 points) guides Hawks past Magic
Trae Young scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half and finished with 13 assists to lift the host Atlanta Hawks to a 108-98 victory over the Orlando Magic Friday. Atlanta's John Collins collected 23 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. He made 9 of 14 shots from the floor after sinking 9 of 12 attempts during his 24-point performance in Atlanta's 117-107 season-opening win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Clayton News Daily
Why Are the Lakers Waiting to Trade Russell Westbrook?
Is there a trade out there involving Russell Westbrook that turns the Lakers into contenders?. The following transcript is an excerpt from the Open Floor and Crossover podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com. Rohan Nadkarni: I love that the Lakers had to soft...
Fantasy Football Week 8 : Early Look at Waiver Wire Pickups
Fantasy Football players will need the waiver wire to find replacements to key players like Breece Hall and DK Metcalf.
Former Seahawks Star Marshawn Lynch Drops F-Bomb Live On ESPN And His Reaction Goes Viral
Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back, went viral after he caught himself dropping an F-bomb during his live appearance on ESPN. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion was being interviewed for the sports network during a game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV. “I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherf****ers…,” he said catching himself dropping the profanity and drawing a fist up to his mouth looking stunned directly at the camera. Lynch continued speaking and then dropped another swear word unknowingly, “I...
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss
The Houston Texans showed promise through three quarters against the Las Vegas Raiders, but ultimately stumbled in the final period.
Broncos fall to the Jets
DENVER (AP) – Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien’s fourth-down pass into the end zone to […]
Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2
Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2
HN TV: Iowa Players Ohio State Postgame
Jack Campbell, Kaevon Merriweather, Alex Padilla, Other Hawkeyes Talk Buckeyes
Clayton News Daily
Report: Venables’s Oklahoma Contract Is Fully Guaranteed
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is off to a slow start in his first season with the team, but it appears his contract will allow him some time to turn things around. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Venables’ entire six-year contract is fully guaranteed, which means that the Sooners would have to pay him the entire deal if they choose to fire him. Venables and Oklahoma agreed to a six-year, $43.5 million contract in the offseason.
Clayton News Daily
Astros Showing Yankees How Far They Have to Go
NEW YORK — As the dugout emptied around him after the Yankees’ third straight loss to the Astros put their 2022 campaign on the brink, New York righty Domingo Germán did not quite mourn the season. But he watched Houston’s players celebrate and thought about how far away joy like that felt.
