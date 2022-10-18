FORT WORTH -- No. 8 TCU overcame a 28-10 first-half deficit to beat No. 17 Kansas State 38-28 on Saturday night at Amon G. Stadium in Fort Worth. Kansas State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) scored touchdowns on three consecutive possessions with backup quarterback Will Howard leading the offense in the first half. Running back Deuce Vaughn was able to add make the score 28-10 with his 47-yard touchdown run with 8:09 left in the second quarter.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO