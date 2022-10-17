ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Hyundai Palisades and Kia Tellurides are banned from parking at this Nashville parking garage for this unfortunate reason

By Paulo Acoba
tiremeetsroad.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tiremeetsroad.com

How this truck managed to parallel park with seemingly no space to reverse or drive forward.

Screenshots of this truck parked have people scratching their heads how he pulled this off. A truck owner somewhere in Africa is now internet famous for his unique parallel parking technique. Screenshots of his truck parked with what looks like literally no space to reverse or drive forward have people baffled with how he pulled it off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy