The Woodlands, TX

houstonstringer_com

Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston

A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE

430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/boat-crash-on-lake-conroe-3/
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO

Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/jet-ski-incident-on-lake-conroe-injures-two/
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN PASSES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER IN JUNE

On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336. As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-passes-after-being-struck-by-drunk-driver-in-june/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah

Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Navasota Examiner

Hwy. 105 crash victim dies

A two-vehicle crash sent a Montgomery resident to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, Oct. 11. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the accident that occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Texas Highway 105 East near County Road 204. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2003 Toyota Celica was traveling westbound and was slowing to a stop to turn into a private drive. A 2007 Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound behind the Toyota struck the rear of the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY, TX
cw39.com

Car crash leads to grass fire in west Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fire crews were busy on Tuesday night after a bizarre chain of events causes a massive grass fire. Witnesses say a car crashed into a power pole in the 4200 block of Westheimer Road around 8:30 p.m. The power pole went down, along with a power...
HOUSTON, TX
foodgressing.com

Black Rock Coffee Bar The Woodlands Texas new location

Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, continues its rapid growth in Texas with the announcement of its new store opening in The Woodlands, a suburb of Houston. This is the national boutique coffee chain’s ninth store to open...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center

SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
HUMBLE, TX

