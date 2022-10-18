Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston
A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.
mocomotive.com
BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/boat-crash-on-lake-conroe-3/
mocomotive.com
JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO
Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/jet-ski-incident-on-lake-conroe-injures-two/
myfoxzone.com
At least one dead after truck slams into bus stop, fence in fiery crash in N. Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fiery crash that left at least one person dead in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 3:45 a.m. on West Dyna Drive near Airline Drive. Houston police said the driver appears to have lost control of their pickup...
Store clerk finds driver shot after responding to crash along Gulf Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON — A driver was found shot after crashing his car along the Gulf Freeway Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 9:20 p.m. on the feeder lane near Duroux Road in La Marque. Police said a store clerk saw the crash and went to...
mocomotive.com
LIFE SAYS THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JURY IN NEW CANEY “59 MARINE”MURDER
Just after 10 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 night a call to Montgomery County 911 came in in reference to shots fired at US 59 Marine on US 59 at Payne Road in New Caney. The location is of 59 Marine, a boat repair business. Units arrived on the…. Original...
mocomotive.com
HARRIS COUNTY PURSUIT HEADING TOWARD MONTGOMERY COUNTY
11PM-DPS AND SEVERAL HARRIS COUNTY UNITS ARE IN PURSUIT OF A VEHICLE NORTH ON I-45 AT RANKIN ROAD HEADING NORTH. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/harris-county-pursuit-heading-toward-montgomery-county/
mocomotive.com
MAN PASSES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER IN JUNE
On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336. As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-passes-after-being-struck-by-drunk-driver-in-june/
mocomotive.com
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains…
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
18-wheeler driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run with motorcycle on I-10, police say
Houston police are searching for the driver of an 18-wheeler accused of hitting the motorcycle and not stopping. The biker reportedly lost control and was struck again by other cars.
Navasota Examiner
Hwy. 105 crash victim dies
A two-vehicle crash sent a Montgomery resident to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, Oct. 11. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the accident that occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Texas Highway 105 East near County Road 204. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2003 Toyota Celica was traveling westbound and was slowing to a stop to turn into a private drive. A 2007 Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound behind the Toyota struck the rear of the vehicle.
Driver believed to be drunk when hitting and killing pedestrian at NW Houston bus stop, police say
Houston police said the pickup truck went off the roadway and up on the sidewalk when it hit the man standing at the METRO bus stop.
cw39.com
Car crash leads to grass fire in west Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fire crews were busy on Tuesday night after a bizarre chain of events causes a massive grass fire. Witnesses say a car crashed into a power pole in the 4200 block of Westheimer Road around 8:30 p.m. The power pole went down, along with a power...
foodgressing.com
Black Rock Coffee Bar The Woodlands Texas new location
Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, continues its rapid growth in Texas with the announcement of its new store opening in The Woodlands, a suburb of Houston. This is the national boutique coffee chain’s ninth store to open...
mocomotive.com
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
Pasadena high school student hit by vehicle along Hwy 225, according to police
The boy was flown to the hospital after being struck along the frontage lanes of the highway, according to police.
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
At least 1 dead in triple shooting on Fondren near Bissonnet, HPD says
Police fixed their investigation on a gas station in southwest Houston, where two other people were injured Friday.
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
