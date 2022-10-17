Read full article on original website
80's band, Journey, coming to Boise in April 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The famous 80's band 'Journey' will perform in Boise on April 13, 2023 with 'Toto' at ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University. Ticket sales to the public start Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. for the group's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour." Those interested can get tickets early if they are Citi card members.
This Day In Sports: An epic blue turf scene, and an epic rout
BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…October 18, 2002, 20 years ago today:. One of the most electric nights in Bronco Stadium history, as a then-record crowd of 30,924 and a national audience on ESPN watch Boise State dismantle Fresno State 67-21. The Broncos began with backup quarterback B.J. Rhode, who had started the previous four games (all wins), and the senior staked them to a 13-0 lead through the second snap of the second quarter. It was then that Ryan Dinwiddie returned from a broken ankle he suffered at Arkansas six weeks earlier and torched the Bulldogs with a then-record 19-of-22 performance, covering 406 yards and five touchdowns.
Boise couple faces cancer diagnosis together
BOISE, Idaho — What should be one of the happiest times of their lives, quickly took a turn for the worse. On Sept. 25, Kevin Racine and his fiancé Briana Steinbrecher went to Saint Luke’s emergency room in Boise. The couple did not get good news. Steinbrecher...
Mountain lion sighting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday.
Local high school teacher creates board game, sold in stores
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A local teacher is going beyond the classroom to inspire people with a new board game that has officially hit the market. Idaho Technical Career Academy High School Teacher Eric Olsen says, "It gets my own kids off their phones, and it gets people off their devices, and you get to just hang out and talk."
Mayor outlines Nampa's accomplishments and plans in State of the City Address
NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Every time the city of Nampa is ranked No. 1 best-run city by the personal finance site WalletHub, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling feels proud, and a little on edge. Nampa was recognized as such for the sixth year...
Boise assisted living facility conversion to apartment complex put on hold
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council is pushing California-based DiNapoli Capital Partners' conditional use permit (CUP) back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for an additional hearing. DiNapoli owns the Arbor Village assisted living facility on the Boise Bench; the CUP intended to allow the company to convert...
Black business owners host pop-up shop in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Every Saturday for the month of October, Black business owners are hosting a pop-up shop on Ustick in Boise, from 12 - 7 p.m. "October's the perfect month to get out and do yard sales and to go out and just be out in the community and so what a better place than to stop by 6409 and support our Black businesses," said Trisha Walker, Chief Executive Director for the Idaho Black Community Alliance (IBCA).
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
2 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed and one person was taken taken to an area hospital Saturday night after a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon, state police reported Tuesday. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), a Jeep Liberty rear ended a Freightliner towing a flatbed...
Idaho students support one-time debt relief, blame problem on rising cost of education
BOISE, Idaho — Graduating law school is an investment and one that Erik Guerra fully expects to pay off. However, he is roughly $70,000 in debt after completing three degrees. "It does feel like a lot hanging over my head," Guerra said. "Just gonna have to pay it off."
Curb It: City of Boise's solid waste management program
BOISE, Idaho — Did you know residents of Boise can get free compost for their yards and gardens? It is all part of the city's sold waste management program called 'Curb It.'. On this week's 'You Can Grow It,' in the first of a two-part series about Boise's compost recycling program, KTVB Garden Master Jim Duthie shows how the program works and how Boiseans can enjoy the benefits of free compost for gardens and a cleaner environment for everyone.
Boise Rescue Mission to start new 'Cradle of Hope' program
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Rescue Mission Ministries just announced the launch of its new "Cradle of Hope" program, which the ministry said aims to help women and girls having unplanned pregnancies or crisis situations, and provide a safe haven. "They can come to the rescue mission, they can bring...
Is Idaho in a housing bubble?
IDAHO, USA — This story is part of a new weekly piece, Growing Idaho, where we'll look at how our area is growing and how that growth is affecting you. We're kicking things off with a couple big questions. Are we in a housing bubble, and is that bubble ready to burst, which would tank the whole economy again?
4 hospitalized after crash on Highway 44 in Canyon County
BOISE, Idaho — Four people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance after a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 44 in Canyon County Tuesday, Idaho State Police reported. While stopped on the highway waiting to turn onto Eel Lane, a 2015 Nissan Altima – occupied by a 24-year-old Boise woman – was hit from behind by a Mercury Mountaineer.
Prairie QRU & Fire hosts annual fundraiser to build station
BOISE, Idaho — Prairie is a small ranching community in Elmore County about 53 miles southeast of Boise. It draws a lot of visitors for its hunting, fishing and recreation. To get there, you have to drive 30 miles along a dirt road, and the town is 40 miles away from the nearest medical facility.
Youth with disabilities to participate in YMCA kids run in Boise Sunday
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The YMCA of the Treasure Valley is hosting its annual YMCA Harrison Classic Kids Run Presented by Idaho Central Credit Union on Sunday. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. on historic Harrison Boulevard in Boise. This is...
Parma man sentenced for vehicular manslaughter in deadly 2021 crash on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A 29-year-old Parma man has been sentenced for vehicle manslaughter for causing a 2021 crash on Interstate 84 that involved nine vehicles and killed a 27-year-old woman. Dalton Leonard was sentenced on Oct. 13 to 90 days in jail with the option of work release and...
Boise Police: Suspect arrested after driving car at people, yelling homophobic slurs, also connected to other crimes
BOISE, Idaho — A 31-year-old Boise man faces three counts of felony aggravated assault after police say he yelled homophobic slurs and tried to hit three people with his car on two separate occasions. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), Matthew Lehigh hit a person in the arm...
Boise gas prices fall, Idaho prices rise
IDAHO, USA — Average gas prices in Boise have fallen, while the Idaho average has risen over the last week. According to GasBuddy reports, Boise gas prices fell 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, where it sits at $4.33 per gallon. Idaho's average is different -- the...
