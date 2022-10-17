ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

80's band, Journey, coming to Boise in April 2023

BOISE, Idaho — The famous 80's band 'Journey' will perform in Boise on April 13, 2023 with 'Toto' at ExtraMile Arena at Boise State University. Ticket sales to the public start Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. for the group's 50th anniversary "Freedom Tour." Those interested can get tickets early if they are Citi card members.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

This Day In Sports: An epic blue turf scene, and an epic rout

BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…October 18, 2002, 20 years ago today:. One of the most electric nights in Bronco Stadium history, as a then-record crowd of 30,924 and a national audience on ESPN watch Boise State dismantle Fresno State 67-21. The Broncos began with backup quarterback B.J. Rhode, who had started the previous four games (all wins), and the senior staked them to a 13-0 lead through the second snap of the second quarter. It was then that Ryan Dinwiddie returned from a broken ankle he suffered at Arkansas six weeks earlier and torched the Bulldogs with a then-record 19-of-22 performance, covering 406 yards and five touchdowns.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Mountain lion sighting in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Black business owners host pop-up shop in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Every Saturday for the month of October, Black business owners are hosting a pop-up shop on Ustick in Boise, from 12 - 7 p.m. "October's the perfect month to get out and do yard sales and to go out and just be out in the community and so what a better place than to stop by 6409 and support our Black businesses," said Trisha Walker, Chief Executive Director for the Idaho Black Community Alliance (IBCA).
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Curb It: City of Boise's solid waste management program

BOISE, Idaho — Did you know residents of Boise can get free compost for their yards and gardens? It is all part of the city's sold waste management program called 'Curb It.'. On this week's 'You Can Grow It,' in the first of a two-part series about Boise's compost recycling program, KTVB Garden Master Jim Duthie shows how the program works and how Boiseans can enjoy the benefits of free compost for gardens and a cleaner environment for everyone.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Is Idaho in a housing bubble?

IDAHO, USA — This story is part of a new weekly piece, Growing Idaho, where we'll look at how our area is growing and how that growth is affecting you. We're kicking things off with a couple big questions. Are we in a housing bubble, and is that bubble ready to burst, which would tank the whole economy again?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise gas prices fall, Idaho prices rise

IDAHO, USA — Average gas prices in Boise have fallen, while the Idaho average has risen over the last week. According to GasBuddy reports, Boise gas prices fell 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, where it sits at $4.33 per gallon. Idaho's average is different -- the...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy