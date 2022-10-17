BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…October 18, 2002, 20 years ago today:. One of the most electric nights in Bronco Stadium history, as a then-record crowd of 30,924 and a national audience on ESPN watch Boise State dismantle Fresno State 67-21. The Broncos began with backup quarterback B.J. Rhode, who had started the previous four games (all wins), and the senior staked them to a 13-0 lead through the second snap of the second quarter. It was then that Ryan Dinwiddie returned from a broken ankle he suffered at Arkansas six weeks earlier and torched the Bulldogs with a then-record 19-of-22 performance, covering 406 yards and five touchdowns.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO