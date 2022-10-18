Read full article on original website
Potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates race to top best-seller lists
The 2024 GOP shadow primary is shaping up to be one for the books. It has become a rite of passage for would-be presidential candidates to release a memoir or new book in the run-up to their campaign, and the crop of potential Republican contenders for 2024 is no exception as several individuals viewed as likely candidates are releasing publications in the coming weeks.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Clarity Act of 2022 Aims to Determine If the Asset is a Security or Not So Much
Senator Bill Hagerty’s Digital Asset Clarity Act of 2022 aims to determine when a digital asset is a security and when it may be something else. As was reported earlier this month, the legislation strives to provide digital asset exchanges with a safe harbor from some SEC enforcement actions without “sacrificing consumer protection.”
