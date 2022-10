CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey's career with the Carolina Panthers came to an end on Thursday as the team traded him to the San Francisco 49ers. NFL sources say McCaffrey, the Panthers' all-pro running back, was traded to the 49ers in exchange for three draft picks in the 2023 NFL draft and a pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

