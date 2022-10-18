Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
Related
rrobserver.com
‘Voice of the Journal’ for decades had a passion for people who got a raw deal
Retired Journal columnist Jim Belshaw died Saturday at an Albuquerque hospital. “He had a gift for not only connecting with the people he was writing about but also with readers,” said Tom Harmon, a former Journal editor. (Journal file photo) Belshaw enjoyed getting together with other newspaper veterans...
New life could be coming to former Club Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –”They used to have a nice restaurant, a pretty good bar. I used to sing karaoke at the bar, and I miss it. It was a good gathering place for the community.” Club Rio Rancho is a distant memory for people who lived along it. “My dad and I used to play […]
KOAT 7
Haunting at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe? One family says they experienced it
SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico family says they had their first supernatural experience while staying at the Drury Hotel in Santa Fe in January. The Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe is one of a handful of buildings many believe to be haunted. Before it was a...
Albuquerque to host first major cannabis trade expo since recreational legalization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly six months from the start of legal recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, Albuquerque is set to host a major cannabis trade show for the state’s newer multi-million dollar industry. As some industry pros think New Mexico’s cannabis scene has more room to grow, this weekend’s expo is expected to draw […]
undark.org
In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay
A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
Las Vegas sets up cameras to tackle speeding issue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas has now launched a new speed enforcement campaign with speed trailers on one of the city’s busiest roads. The two-speed trailers are along Mill’s Avenue, one outside Robertson High School near Country Club, the other just outside N Gonzales Street. The city says that they have taken […]
A Santa Fe jeweler covered her 1-bedroom house in foam so it would blend right in with the limestone cliffs it sits on. It's on the market for $899,000.
"I have not sold anything this unique before," one of the listing agents told Insider. "There is no other like it at all that I know of."
KRQE News 13
Dragon’s House of Horror hits roadblock
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular haunted house is ready to scare hundreds of customers. However, there’s a big problem; people are hitting a roadblock when they drive there. “Eight hundred feet, they won’t allow us to cross 800 feet,” said William Robinson, Manager of Dragon’s House of Horror.
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
Robber sporting Nike gear robs Santa Fe bank
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Santa Fe police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber. Officials say the robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. They say an unknown man walked into the First National Bank at 540 W. Cordova Road. The man demanded money from a teller and […]
Behind the Story: New Mexico’s medically fragile waiver program sued
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation sheds light on a recent federal lawsuit filed against the state of New Mexico over allegations that its medically fragile waiver program is falling short. An Albuquerque family is among those who say their daughter isn’t getting the medical help the state program has promised. In the […]
KOAT 7
'We support each other': New Mexico Crusaders for Justice opening up first sub-chapter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the past several years, the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice have worked closely with families of gun violence victims to help get them through their trauma. The group is located in Albuquerque, but it won't be the only location for long. "We know that we're...
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico ready for walk-in adoptions
It is the mission of Animal Humane New Mexico, to help pets get off the streets and into a home full of care and love. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home. Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by...
KOAT 7
'It's hard': Domestic violence victim shares story of survival nearly six years later
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a time Natalie Thrasher will never forget. Nearly six years ago, the Albuquerque resident was left bloodied and to die in a street by someone she loved. "As time goes on, everybody shows their true colors, and that's exactly what happened," she said. On March...
KRQE News 13
Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a month before it was set to open, tragedy struck an apartment complex in the International District meant to serve as temporary housing for women coming out of incarceration. Now, the nonprofit organization heading up the project is forced to halt progress until the damage caused by a fire is repaired.
santafe.com
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen | Heating It Up
“What kind of margaritas do you have?” I smiled, overhearing an obvious first-time visitor to Maria’s, the holy grail of margarita magnificence. The waiter patiently pointed out the bound list of more than 150 variations on the theme, all hand-shaken, and made with 100% agave tequilas. The list includes more than 170 tequilas, too, many of them reposados or añejos, aged tequilas, intended to be enjoyed straight. Tequila was first imported into the United States from Mexico via Santa Fe, so it only seems appropriate to have a place with this kind of selection here today. Take a little time to peruse the list’s descriptions, which are entertaining as well as informative.
KRQE News 13
WANTED: New Mexico man repeatedly getting into police chases
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who keeps getting into police chases this year — and keeps getting out of jail with the promise he’ll behave — is now on the run. You might remember Paul Mares from earlier this year – he was on probation when he took state police on a chaotic 15-minute chase on I-25 near Las Vegas after running a stop sign.
Convicted killer asks judge to reconsider life sentence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Esias Madrid, the killer of Manzano High School student Jayden Chavez-Silver, is asking a judge to reconsider his life sentence. His attorney’s argue he should have been prosecuted and sentenced under the serious youthful offender guidelines, since he was 17-years-old at the time. Madrid shot Chavez-Silver in a drive-by at a house […]
Santa Fe Reporter
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor. Starting today, the Santa Fe Police Department will be deploying additional police officers in the Cerrillos Road corridor between St. Michael’s Drive to Richards Avenue. Titled “Centralized Aid,” the new operation, SFPD says, will include “proactive, targeted and highly visible patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods and business districts.” Officers will be in the area “to identify infractions of the law and to build relationships with the community,” with a focus including, but not limited to, disorderly conduct, illegal camping, criminal trespassing, narcotic violations and traffic Infractions. “The goal of Operation Centralized Aid is to increase the overall quality of life and safety in the focused area,” SFPD said in a social media post yesterday announcing the initiative. Last month, the city resumed enforcement of its ban on encampments, which had been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place opened its seasonal overnight shelter; the area around the shelter has been a flashpoint for concerns about crime from neighboring businesses and residents. The new Cerrillos Road-area patrol comes as SFPD reports an increase last month in the average number of motor vehicle thefts and arson. According to September crime statistics SFPD Police Chief Paul Joye is scheduled to present at today’s 4 pm city Public Safety Committee meeting, Santa Fe saw 13 cases of arson last month (compared to one in August) and 55 motor vehicle thefts—nine more than the month before. The 59 burglaries and breaking and entering cases represent a nearly 33% decrease. Assaults remained constant, with 136 last month.
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
New Mexico's governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others.
Comments / 0