Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs Charter Girls and J.P. Taravella Boys Bowling Win BCAA Championship

The Coral Springs Charter girls and J.P. Taravella boys bowling teams picked up wins in the Broward County Athletic Association Championship Thursday afternoon. The Panthers team features Alexis Diaz, Faith Tucker, Audrey Gold, Jazz Chung, Mia Rodriguez, Gianna Candio, Giovanna Gurgel, and Sofia Diaz. Head Coach Andy Groothius says his team has continued to become a strong unit throughout the season.
MISSING: Police Search For Coral Springs Teen

Coral Springs Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home. Kayla Slayden stands 5-foot-2, weighs 130 pounds, and has long braids. The Coral Springs resident was last seen around 5 a.m. Sunday near the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, wearing blue boxer shorts, a light green shirt, and no shoes.
Coral Springs Charter Sends 500 Care Packages to Hurricane Ian Victims

Coral Springs Charter School and Charter Schools USA teamed together to lend a helping hand to those impacted by the path of destruction left by Hurricane Ian. On October 10, students and faculty staff members took part in the CSUSA Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Drive. This donation drive successfully filled a freight truck headed to areas impacted by the storm with over 500 care packages, including food and essential items.
TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023

The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Shooting and Arson

This is a summary of crimes occurring between October 12 – October 18, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Arson. An act of arson...
Oktoberfest Returns to Coral Springs Oct 15

Oktoberfest returns to Coral Springs as part of the Downtown Coral Springs signature event series, offering games, food, entertainment, and adult beverages. The event is on Saturday October 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., and takes place at the Great Lawn of City Hall, located at 9500 W. Sample Road. Admission to the event is free and dressing in Bavarian-themed costumes is encouraged.
Coral Springs Resident Receives Fullbright Award for Teachers

A Coral Springs resident received a prestigious award. Saba Moin, a second-grade teacher at Lloyd Estate Elementary in Oakland Park, was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award for best practices in international education. In February, Moin and other recipients will travel to Washington, D.C., for a workshop on...
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
