Coral Springs Charter Girls Volleyball Wins Second Straight District Championship
The Coral Springs Charter girls volleyball team won the District Championship for the second straight season. The Panthers have won Districts three times in the last six years after pulling off a terrific win over Calvary Christian Academy on Thursday. Despite falling to them in four sets earlier this year, CSC got their revenge with a 27-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory.
Coral Springs Charter Girls and J.P. Taravella Boys Bowling Win BCAA Championship
The Coral Springs Charter girls and J.P. Taravella boys bowling teams picked up wins in the Broward County Athletic Association Championship Thursday afternoon. The Panthers team features Alexis Diaz, Faith Tucker, Audrey Gold, Jazz Chung, Mia Rodriguez, Gianna Candio, Giovanna Gurgel, and Sofia Diaz. Head Coach Andy Groothius says his team has continued to become a strong unit throughout the season.
Oktoberfest Draws Locals to Celebrate Bavarian Culture in Coral Springs
The City of Coral Springs estimates thousands of South Florida residents attended its Oktoberfest Celebration at the Great Lawn of City Hall on October 15. The event featured Bavarian food and drink, food trucks on-site, and contests for all ages. Contests included a stein race, stein-holding, yodeling, and the first-ever...
MISSING: Police Search For Coral Springs Teen
Coral Springs Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home. Kayla Slayden stands 5-foot-2, weighs 130 pounds, and has long braids. The Coral Springs resident was last seen around 5 a.m. Sunday near the 11300 block of Northwest 39th Street, wearing blue boxer shorts, a light green shirt, and no shoes.
Coral Springs Charter Sends 500 Care Packages to Hurricane Ian Victims
Coral Springs Charter School and Charter Schools USA teamed together to lend a helping hand to those impacted by the path of destruction left by Hurricane Ian. On October 10, students and faculty staff members took part in the CSUSA Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Drive. This donation drive successfully filled a freight truck headed to areas impacted by the storm with over 500 care packages, including food and essential items.
TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023
The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
Coral Springs Man Punches Parkland Business Owner in Dispute Over Parking Spaces
A man who repeatedly parked in spaces reserved for a Parkland business punched out the business owner during a confrontation over the spots, causing the victim to hit his head on the concrete and lose consciousness, court records show. Ray Batista, 41, of 3722 NW 115th Way in Coral Springs,...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Grand Theft at Coral Glades High School
This is a summary of crimes occurring between October 5 – October 11, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Shooting and Arson
This is a summary of crimes occurring between October 12 – October 18, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Arson. An act of arson...
Coral Springs Says Water District Broke Law, ‘Misled’ Customers on Ballot Question
Vice Mayor Joshua Simmons at Wednesday’s commission meeting. “The President of Coral Springs Improvement District decided to falsely accuse me of violating a state law all because I dared to ask people to vote ‘Yes’ on the November 8th ballot…”. The Coral Springs Improvement District,...
Annual Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Poker Night Gala Oct. 20
After three years of virtual pandemic zoom parties, Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber’s 2022 annual gala recognizing outstanding local leaders will resume in person. Held on October 20, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs at 5:30 p.m., this year’s theme is poker night, where attendees can...
Oktoberfest Returns to Coral Springs Oct 15
Oktoberfest returns to Coral Springs as part of the Downtown Coral Springs signature event series, offering games, food, entertainment, and adult beverages. The event is on Saturday October 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., and takes place at the Great Lawn of City Hall, located at 9500 W. Sample Road. Admission to the event is free and dressing in Bavarian-themed costumes is encouraged.
Man Arrested For Stalking Coral Springs Condo Association President
A man with a history of stalking a Coral Springs homeowner’s association president–and who once allegedly poured a hot cup of coffee down the man’s trousers—was arrested last week while lying in wait for the community leader, court records show. Nissim Hassan, 66, who lives in...
LAST CHANCE: Coral Springs High School Holds Fall Bazaar and Garage Sale on Oct. 15
Coral Springs High School Parent Teacher Student Organization is hosting a Fall Bazaar and Garage Sale to support school projects and events. Held on Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the school, the bazaar is open to the community to visit and participate. The entertainment lineup...
Coral Springs Candidate Daniel Foganholi Discusses City Issues Ahead of Seat 2 Election
With less than four weeks until Election Day, School Board Member and Seat 2 candidate Daniel Foganholi discussed issues facing the city and campaign priorities. Foganholi, a 27-year Coral Springs resident, first moved to the city because his parents wanted to live somewhere that is safe, family-oriented, and has good schools to ensure quality education.
Coral Springs Resident Receives Fullbright Award for Teachers
A Coral Springs resident received a prestigious award. Saba Moin, a second-grade teacher at Lloyd Estate Elementary in Oakland Park, was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award for best practices in international education. In February, Moin and other recipients will travel to Washington, D.C., for a workshop on...
Yard House, J. Alexander’s and PF Chang’s Coming to Downtown Coral Springs? Developers in Talks With 25 Businesses
As Cornerstone construction continues, the city gives a glimpse into what businesses might open up in Downtown Coral Springs. The city commission and the community redevelopment agency discussed the updated Cornerstone plans at their joint Thursday meeting, touching on retail and residential space changes. Both bodies previously met in March...
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk
The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
Coral Springs, Parkland Parents Attend School District Meeting on Possible Boundary Changes to MSD
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting, with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
Northwest Regional Library Honors Veterans with Collection on Display
The Friends of the Northwest Regional Library are honoring veterans by showcasing memorabilia from U.S. Military. Deborah Pinto, president of the group, is excited to unveil the exhibit for the first time from Saturday, October 15, to Thursday, November 20, in the lobby. “Our goal of the exhibition is to...
