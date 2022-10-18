Grand Valley State University’s victory over host Ferris State on Oct. 15 jettisoned the Lakers to the top of the Division II national rankings this week. The Lakers returned to Lubbers Stadium in Allendale Saturday afternoon for its Homecoming game and played like they aren’t going to give up the No. 1 spot any time soon. Grand Valley defeated Northern Michigan 56-3 to improve to 8-0 overall.

ALLENDALE, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO