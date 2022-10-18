Read full article on original website
Five takeaways from top-ranked Grand Valley’s blowout win over Northern Michigan
Grand Valley State University’s victory over host Ferris State on Oct. 15 jettisoned the Lakers to the top of the Division II national rankings this week. The Lakers returned to Lubbers Stadium in Allendale Saturday afternoon for its Homecoming game and played like they aren’t going to give up the No. 1 spot any time soon. Grand Valley defeated Northern Michigan 56-3 to improve to 8-0 overall.
Long drives, strong defense lifts Homer over Grass Lake
HOMER – Long drives for Homer and potentially promising drives which came up short for Grass Lake led the Trojans to a 34-14 win over the Warriors on Friday in the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The two future Cascades Conference rivals both had success moving the ball through the air,...
