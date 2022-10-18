ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Wilmington University Planning to Launch Law School with Student-Centered Perspective

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJ84X_0idXaX6800
Wilmington University.Image via Wilmington University.

Wilmington University is planning to start a law school and has already tapped Phillip Closius, a former head of two law schools, to be its first dean, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal

Closius previously served as dean at University of Baltimore School of Law from 2007 to 2011. Prior to that, he served as dean of Toledo College of Law from 1999 to 2005. He was also a professor at both institutions. 

“My staff and I have decades of experience at other law schools,” said Closius. “However, when we were given the opportunity to help build a program for the school of law at Wilmington University, we committed to being something different.” 

According to the university’s website, the school will have a “student-centered perspective” with a focus on diversity. The school will create schedules that will help students who have jobs and family commitments as they are looking to graduate. 

Wilmington University also promotes tuition of $24,000 per year for full-time and $18,000 for part-time students. This would be the lowest tuition among the law schools in the Philadelphia region. 

Read more about Wilmington University and its plans for a law school in the Philadelphia Business Journal

Image via Wilmington University.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Temple News

Temple grieves the death of two students

The Temple University community is grieving the loss of two students after their passings were announced by the university in the past 72 hours. John Jones, a 21-year-old junior finance major passed away due to a medical complication, wrote Ronald Anderson, dean of the Fox School of Business in an Oct. 18 email to Fox and School of Tourism and Hospitality students.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Swarthmore Mural Is First Wheelchair Art in the Region

Utilizing special rollers, students were able to add their own personal touches to a CADES mural in Swarthmore. Swarthmore has a new mural that was created with the help of students in wheelchairs, the first large-scale wheelchair art in the Philadelphia area, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. Children...
SWARTHMORE, PA
DELCO.Today

WSFS Bank Teams Up with Sharing Excess and Sunday Breakfast Mission to Fight Food Insecurity Across Region

WSFS Bank has launched its annual Fall Food Drive to combat food insecurity across the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. WSFS banking office locations in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will serve as food deposit centers for WSFS associates, customers, and members of the community to donate nonperishable food items through Dec. 31.
DELAWARE, NJ
CBS Philly

Delco hairstylist provides free wigs for women undergoing cancer treatment

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Thursday night, we took a look at a Delaware County hairstylist who is paying it forward.She creates wigs for women undergoing treatment for those who are experiencing hair loss. She shares how hair plays a huge role in many women's self esteem. Aesha Brooks, an experienced hairdresser, pours her heart into every strand of hair she sews into a wig."I want everybody, all of my clients and patients, to feel great about themselves," Brooks said.Brooks, the founder of Gifted Hair Foundation, which provides free wigs to women with breast cancer...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

General Recreation Can Help You Raise Money for a Playground

In today’s economic environment, playground fundraising can face financial obstacles to bring your playground project to life. General Recreation Inc. in Newtown Square, a playground equipment provider and recreation space designer, can help with those fundraising issues. There are fun, creative ways to raise money, or you can use...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, the owner of Costello Asset Management, a close observer of local retail, said Wawa evokes personal feelings locally because it started here. “But Wawa is now...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
campussafetymagazine.com

Student Arrested for Bomb Threat at Coatesville Area Senior High School

COATESVILLE, Penn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a threat made against Coatesville Area High School (CASH). The teen, who is a senior at the school, has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of threats to use weapons of mass destruction, and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies. He has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of false reports.
COATESVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Rebecca Rhynhart, Controller of City of Philadelphia

Rebecca Rhynhart, City Controller of Philadelphia, spoke with MONTCO Today about her childhood in Abington and the lessons she learned from working at a pet store and aquarium as a teenager. She also talked about her “nonlinear” career path, from working for a publishing company, to almost joining the Peace Corps, to overseeing government finance, before being elected city controller.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CITIZEN TAX FREEZE

PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Freeze now retroactive to 2018. If you meet the age, income, and residency qualifications in any year from 2018 to 2023, your application will apply for the first year you were eligible. Use the current application and instructions to apply.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Atif Saeed Named New CEO for Philadelphia International Airport

The city has named Atif Saeed as the next CEO of the Division of Aviation, a position overseeing Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport, writes Ryan Sharrow for Philadelphia Business Journal. Saeed replaces Chellie Cameron, who oversaw both airports for six-and-a-half years. She became CEO of the Chamber of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy