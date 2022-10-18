Wilmington University Planning to Launch Law School with Student-Centered Perspective

Wilmington University. Image via Wilmington University.

Wilmington University is planning to start a law school and has already tapped Phillip Closius, a former head of two law schools, to be its first dean, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Closius previously served as dean at University of Baltimore School of Law from 2007 to 2011. Prior to that, he served as dean of Toledo College of Law from 1999 to 2005. He was also a professor at both institutions.

“My staff and I have decades of experience at other law schools,” said Closius. “However, when we were given the opportunity to help build a program for the school of law at Wilmington University, we committed to being something different.”

According to the university’s website, the school will have a “student-centered perspective” with a focus on diversity. The school will create schedules that will help students who have jobs and family commitments as they are looking to graduate.

Wilmington University also promotes tuition of $24,000 per year for full-time and $18,000 for part-time students. This would be the lowest tuition among the law schools in the Philadelphia region.