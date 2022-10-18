ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Department of Health launches community health data portal

By Will Gonzalez
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDC) and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) are working make health data easier to access for health care providers and the people of Virginia.

The VDC and VHHA have launched a health data portal in partnership with the Center for Applied Research and Engagement (CARES), which is intended to show users comprehensive health data and information from their communities.

Richmond Henrico Health Department planning pediatric Covid-19 booster clinics

The portal allows users to track specific areas of concern, such as infant mortality or chronic illnesses, and identify trends by looking at visualized data at a granular and state-wide level.

“Improving health in Virginia begins with communities coming together to review health data and identifying concerning trends and disparities,” said Dr. Lilian Peake, Virginia’s state epidemiologist. “I am excited about this new resource that will make that exponentially easier. It will allow local health departments, hospitals and community partners to spend more of their time developing local interventions rather than data gathering.”

More data indicators will be added to the portal as the project continues. The portal can be accessed here .

