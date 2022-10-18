ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

WATCH: The Teaser For ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Is Officially Here

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwCsl_0idXaJzC00

The very first teaser for A Christmas Story sequel is here! The film, called A Christmas Story Christmas, will premiere on Nov. 17 on the streaming service HBO Max. Peter Billingsley returns to reprise his iconic role as Ralphie Parker. Now, he’s all grown up and heading back to his family home on Christmas.

In the teaser, his parent’s living room looks exactly the same and the leg lamp is even still there. Peter isn’t the only star returning for the movie. He is joined by original stars Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick), and R.D. Robb (Schwartz).

Watch the first teaser for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11q29x_0idXaJzC00
A CHRISTMAS STORY, from left: Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Ian Petrella, Peter Billingsley, 1983. ©MGM/courtesy Everett Collection

Even though the original film didn’t do that well at the box office, it has since become a cult classic. TBS usually plays the film for 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas. In the sequel, it will follow a grown-up Ralphie as he reconnects with some of his old friends and deals with the death of his Old Man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFHH3_0idXaJzC00
CHALLENGER: THE FINAL FLIGHT, Peter Billingsley, (Episode 102, aired Sept. 16, 2020). photo: public domain/NASA / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

The tagline reads that he “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.” While the original film technically had several sequels already, none of them featured the original cast and none of them did well with audiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irzDF_0idXaJzC00
A CHRISTMAS STORY, Peter Billingsley, Jeff Gillen, 1983 / Everett Collection

In addition, the original movie inspired a 2000 stage play and a 2012 Broadway show, which was later adapted for television in 2017. Watch the teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas below and tell us what you’re excited to see most in the highly-anticipated film:

Comments / 3

Related
Variety

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene

Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
9K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy