The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night when they host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Kings are in the second night of a back-to-back after losing by two to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Sacramento got a big game from De’Aaron Fox on Saturday, but he didn’t get a ton of help in the 111-109 loss.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO