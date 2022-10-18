ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings vs. Warriors Prediction and Odds for Sunday, October 23 (Third Quarter Warriors Strike Again)

The Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night when they host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Kings are in the second night of a back-to-back after losing by two to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Sacramento got a big game from De’Aaron Fox on Saturday, but he didn’t get a ton of help in the 111-109 loss.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Memphis Basketball: Tigers land three-star 2023 wing Carl Cherenfant

Carl Cherenfant is viewed as an elite athlete and defender in the 2023 class. And Memphis Basketball was able to land his commitment. The wing position for Memphis Basketball has gone through a ton of changes in just the past 16 months. Players such as Emoni Bates, Earl Timberlake, and Landers Nolley were on the roster before but all left at the beginning of this offseason.
MEMPHIS, FL
