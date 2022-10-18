Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Lompoc Rotary inducts three generations of family to club
The Lompoc Rotary inducted its newest member, Halle Bedford Dyer, during its Sept. 14 meeting, making three generations in the Bedford family simultaneously serving the local nonprofit club. Dyer, who is the owner of South Side Coffee Company in downtown Lompoc, joins her paternal grandfather, George Bedford, and mother, Heather...
Lompoc Record
Film crew spends time in Santa Maria shooting short movie about Francisco Jiménez
Santa Maria Valley history, indeed American history, has been marked by the impact migrant farmers have had here, but seldom, if ever, has their local story fully been told or celebrated. This week, filming in Santa Maria’s fields and public spaces marked the next step in bringing to screen the...
Lompoc Record
Boo at the Zoo 2 Girls ed.jpg
Boo! Spooky goings-on in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh. It may feel a little like summer, but Halloween is right around the corner. Several spooky events are set for this weekend.
Lompoc Record
Dramatic cooling trend, strong winds headed our way | Central Coast Weather Report
The Santa Maria Airport reached 93 degrees on Wednesday and 86 degrees on Thursday. The daily record high at the Santa Maria Airport on Oct. 19 is 99 degrees, set in 1964, and 96 degrees on Oct. 20. This week, a significant change in the weather pattern will develop as...
Lompoc Record
Buellton Fall Fest returns to Avenue of the Flags for second year
Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town. The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
Lompoc Record
St. Joseph beats Lompoc as Braves falter in second half again, setting up Knights' showdown with Mission Prep
One streak ended while another kept going Friday night. St. Joseph beat Lompoc for the first time in program history in a clash of two area heavyweights. The 48-34 victory ended the Knights' drought against the Braves at Jay Will Stadium in Orcutt. Lompoc, though, saw another streak continue. For the third straight time against the Mountain League's top competition, the Braves faltered in the second half.
Lompoc Record
Nipomo finishes 14-0 Ocean League girls volleyball campaign
The Nipomo girls volleyball team played 44 Ocean League sets this season. The Titans won 42 of them. Nipomo (23-10-1, 14-0) capped off an unbeaten Ocean League campaign, and a successful defense of its 2021 league title, with a 3-0 sweep at Pioneer Valley (7-16, 5-9) on the Panthers' Senior Night Thursday.
