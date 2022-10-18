One streak ended while another kept going Friday night. St. Joseph beat Lompoc for the first time in program history in a clash of two area heavyweights. The 48-34 victory ended the Knights' drought against the Braves at Jay Will Stadium in Orcutt. Lompoc, though, saw another streak continue. For the third straight time against the Mountain League's top competition, the Braves faltered in the second half.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO