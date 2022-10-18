ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Lompoc Rotary inducts three generations of family to club

The Lompoc Rotary inducted its newest member, Halle Bedford Dyer, during its Sept. 14 meeting, making three generations in the Bedford family simultaneously serving the local nonprofit club. Dyer, who is the owner of South Side Coffee Company in downtown Lompoc, joins her paternal grandfather, George Bedford, and mother, Heather...
LOMPOC, CA
Boo at the Zoo 2 Girls ed.jpg

Boo! Spooky goings-on in Santa Barbara this weekend | Julia McHugh. It may feel a little like summer, but Halloween is right around the corner. Several spooky events are set for this weekend.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Buellton Fall Fest returns to Avenue of the Flags for second year

Buellton Fall Fest is set to make a return for a second year after a successful 2021 event that drew 15,000 to town. The event — which is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-13 — will set up along Avenue of the Flags in downtown Buellton and feature carnival rides, games, live music and food vendors.
BUELLTON, CA
St. Joseph beats Lompoc as Braves falter in second half again, setting up Knights' showdown with Mission Prep

One streak ended while another kept going Friday night. St. Joseph beat Lompoc for the first time in program history in a clash of two area heavyweights. The 48-34 victory ended the Knights' drought against the Braves at Jay Will Stadium in Orcutt. Lompoc, though, saw another streak continue. For the third straight time against the Mountain League's top competition, the Braves faltered in the second half.
LOMPOC, CA
Nipomo finishes 14-0 Ocean League girls volleyball campaign

The Nipomo girls volleyball team played 44 Ocean League sets this season. The Titans won 42 of them. Nipomo (23-10-1, 14-0) capped off an unbeaten Ocean League campaign, and a successful defense of its 2021 league title, with a 3-0 sweep at Pioneer Valley (7-16, 5-9) on the Panthers' Senior Night Thursday.
NIPOMO, CA

