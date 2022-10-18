Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO
Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/jet-ski-incident-on-lake-conroe-injures-two/
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized on FM 529 after wrong-way Sling Shot driver causes 5-vehicle crash
HOUSTON - Officials say 1 person was hospitalized after a 5-vehicle accident Saturday evening caused by a Sling Shot driver going the wrong way in northwest Harris County. Investigators say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of FM 529. Preliminary...
mocomotive.com
BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/boat-crash-on-lake-conroe-3/
Wrong-way driver in Slingshot blamed for 5-vehicle crash, HCSO says
HOUSTON — The driver of a Slingshot was badly hurt Saturday night when he crashed into four other vehicles on FM 529, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. He was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes near Barker Cypress Road when he lost control, according to HCSO Deputy Mohammad Amad.
mocomotive.com
LIFE SAYS THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JURY IN NEW CANEY “59 MARINE”MURDER
Just after 10 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 night a call to Montgomery County 911 came in in reference to shots fired at US 59 Marine on US 59 at Payne Road in New Caney. The location is of 59 Marine, a boat repair business. Units arrived on the…. Original...
mocomotive.com
HARRIS COUNTY PURSUIT HEADING TOWARD MONTGOMERY COUNTY
11PM-DPS AND SEVERAL HARRIS COUNTY UNITS ARE IN PURSUIT OF A VEHICLE NORTH ON I-45 AT RANKIN ROAD HEADING NORTH. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/harris-county-pursuit-heading-toward-montgomery-county/
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Possible gas station fire prevented after Waller Co. deputy rams flaming vehicle away from pump
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – There’s almost nothing scarier than having an open flame next to any form of gasoline. Luckily, in this situation, quick thinking and fast action presumably helped save several lives. According to Waller County officials, a vehicle near a gas pump at a Buc-ee’s caught...
fox26houston.com
Motorcyclist killed on I-10; Houston police search for 18-wheeler driver
CYPRESS, Texas - Houston police say a motorcyclist died after he was hit by an 18-wheeler Thursday night. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Taylor Street. According to HPD, it appears that an 18-wheeler hit the motorcyclist from the side and knocked the...
mocomotive.com
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains…
mocomotive.com
MAN PASSES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER IN JUNE
On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336. As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-passes-after-being-struck-by-drunk-driver-in-june/
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
Traffic alert: I-45 heading north near The Woodlands reopens following big rig crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The big rig crash has been cleared just before 6 a.m. An overturned 18-wheeler has all of the main lanes blocked on Interstate 45 heading north in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. Motorists can use...
At least 1 dead in triple shooting on Fondren near Bissonnet, HPD says
Police fixed their investigation on a gas station in southwest Houston, where two other people were injured Friday.
mocomotive.com
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: What’s going on with construction on SH-242?
HOUSTON – Question: What’s going on with construction on SH-242 near the Woodlands?. Answer: This project travels through the Woodlands and originally, the Texas Department of Transportation was set to widen SH-242 from four to six lanes, between FM-1488 and IH-45 the North Freeway, by adding a lane in each direction.
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty fire chief: Popeye’s restaurant fire extinguished, grease fire likely cause
All that remains of a Liberty fast food restaurant is rubble after an overnight fire that appears to have originated in the kitchen, according to Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst. “We are going to talk to the employees who were there at the time the fire started. We will have...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. D…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-investigating-found-human-remains-in-willis/
Multiple transportation projects in League City set to make progress soon
Traffic may become worse for League City residents soon, but will it payoff?
KFDM-TV
Woman in Chambers County caught on video running off after taking package from porch
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County deputies are asking for your help to identify a woman caught on home surveillance video taking a package. The woman can be seen walking up to a home in Chambers County, picking up the package and then running off with it. She was wearing...
