Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO

Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had ….
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE

430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN PASSES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER IN JUNE

On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336. As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make ….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah

Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center

SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: What’s going on with construction on SH-242?

HOUSTON – Question: What’s going on with construction on SH-242 near the Woodlands?. Answer: This project travels through the Woodlands and originally, the Texas Department of Transportation was set to widen SH-242 from four to six lanes, between FM-1488 and IH-45 the North Freeway, by adding a lane in each direction.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff's deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
HUMBLE, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. D….
WILLIS, TX

