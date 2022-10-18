Chances are that if you’ve lived in Amarillo for some time, you’ve seen the name Oliver Eakle at least a couple of times, whether it be in the name of the park of the same name, or an entire neighborhood that shares this name. As goes for every name embedded into Amarillo’s foundation, this name has a deep history and a deep connection with Amarillo. Although the name Oliver Eakle may sound like a man’s name, you will be surprised to learn that this name actually belonged to one of Amarillo’s most important businesswomen. Her full name, Melissa Dora Oliver-Eakle.

