Celebrate! Tonight, We Find Out The Best Of Amarillo.
It's always one of the most anticipated evenings in ANY city. It's a chance for some to walk away with some hardware, but more importantly a title. I've seen businesses pick up some serious customers when they can lay claim to this title, and it can propel them to heights unseen, longevity for their business, and a whole lot more.
Review: Amarillo’s Senor Chubby’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Senor Chubby's Mexican Bar and Grill. They are now open in Wellington Square. They were pretty quiet about their grand opening. I even tried to message them asking when it was going to happen. Then on a random Tuesday this week, I saw the announcement that they were open. There...
Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66
Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
Amarillo is Delighted to See Roll Em Up Taquito’s Finally Open
This really has seemed like a roller coaster of emotions. I feel like we have gone through a lot with Roll Em Up Taquitos already. We found out they were coming to Amarillo back in May. Now with the news, there was some drama. They were moving into a location...
Surprise the Light’s Off at the Amarillo Wendy’s on Coulter
Anytime that anything happens around Amarillo about new places to eat I am the first person people turn to for answers. The same is true when there is a change in an existing place. I was actually called a foodie the other day. I am not sure whether I should...
The Woman Who Became One of Amarillo’s most Important Figures
Chances are that if you’ve lived in Amarillo for some time, you’ve seen the name Oliver Eakle at least a couple of times, whether it be in the name of the park of the same name, or an entire neighborhood that shares this name. As goes for every name embedded into Amarillo’s foundation, this name has a deep history and a deep connection with Amarillo. Although the name Oliver Eakle may sound like a man’s name, you will be surprised to learn that this name actually belonged to one of Amarillo’s most important businesswomen. Her full name, Melissa Dora Oliver-Eakle.
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?
It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
Senor Chubby’s in Amarillo is Open For Your Taco Needs
It's been a whirlwind of a week already. We found out about a few businesses and restaurants closing. When we lose food in the area luckily it seems that there is food heading our way to fill the void. One that opened without much warning. Oh, and I am glad...
Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?
This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
Another Business Casualty in Amarillo – This Time it Hits Wolflin Area
It seems like another day and another business closing. It seems the year 2022 has been pretty tough. There have been employee shortages and supply chain issues. So much stuff happening to just make it tough. We have had several restaurants close. Now we are losing other businesses as well....
Come Celebrate The Day of the Dead at This Secluded Venue Near Canyon
Sad that once Halloween is over, all the festivities will be over as well? Do not fear because after Halloween begins the 2-day celebration of Día de Los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. On November 2nd, a Día de Los Muertos Art Show and Celebration will be held at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast from 6 to 9:30 pm. There will be live music, taco trucks, traditional Mexican sweets and treats, folkloric dances, performances by local artists, art sales, and prizes for the best-dressed attendees.
What?! Really? A Bomb Scare in Downtown Amarillo
As if Amarillo hasn't already had its fair share of crazy incidents this month, ranging from hostage situations to robberies, yet another incident happened. A suspicious package had been delivered near 1100 S Fillmore St, a U.S. Army Entrance Processing Station and U.S. Defense Office which warranted a call from the Department of Homeland Security to the Amarillo Police Department around 2:08 p.m. The APD bomb squad soon arrived on the scene before clearing the scene and closing down South Fillmore street, SE 11th Ave, and SE 12th Ave.
The Barfield Nominated for Texas Downtown People’s Choice Award
Out of all the new buildings built and renovations of old buildings that have taken place in Amarillo during the past couple of years, Downtown Amarillo has seen the most of this reinvigoration. The Sod Poodles Stadium, The Mariott Courtyard, and the topic of today, The Barfield Hotel have all brought a breath of fresh air into the heart of Amarillo. And finally, a new product Amarillo's downtown is getting some worthy recognition. Thanks to votes from Texas residents, The Barfield Hotel has reached a finalist position for the Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration on The Texas Downtown People's Choice Awards.
Amarillo, Look At This Photo. Notice Any Interesting Mistakes?
First things, first. I don't know for certain that there are any mistakes made here. For all I know, and I would be willing to wager, a lot of time was spent making sure everything looked as it should before final, somewhat permanent, possibly expensive decisions were made. But still,...
’80s Amarillo Punk Documentary Is A Jackpot Of Rare Footage
When you think "music scene" in Amarillo, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it's all acoustic guitars, Stetsons, three chords, and the truth. Hang out in Amarillo long enough, and you find out there's a lot more to it than that. I recently stumbled upon this documentary made in the...
Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors
Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
Beto is Back in Amarillo! Where are the Other Candidates?
It's the season for campaigning and campaigning means visits from those running for office. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Amarillo tonight, Thursday, October 20, 2022. The Get Out the Vote Rally will begin at 6 pm at the Four Points Sheraton at 1911 East I-40. O'Rourke is on...
Girls Night In Texas? Better Think Again.
"Just got paid, it's Friday night." Sorry, my head went to my old school jams playlist there for a minute. But you and I both know that's what you're thinking about right? The week has come to an end, you and the girls have been talking all week about getting together and heading out for a good time Friday night.
Hostage Situation at La Quinta Hotel on Coulter St.
Earlier today, a 6-hour standoff took place between Amarillo police, SWAT teams, hostage negotiators, and a 51-year-old male at a La Quinta Hotel off I-40 and Coulter. At 12:40 police were called to 2108 Coulter St, in response to 911 call from a woman in panic, describing a man waving a gun around. Officers arrived on the scene, receiving another phone call from the same woman, now communicating to law enforcement that the man who had previously left the room, had returned before officers arrived and refused to let her leave.
Leonard Farms is Ready to Scare the Heck Out of You in Amarillo
The Halloween season is all about being scared. Well, that and candy of course. We watch a ton of horror movies. We decorate our homes for trick-or-treaters. We, of course, make sure we have plenty of candy for them as well. We look for fun family activities to keep us...
