Moriarty, NM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Celebrate! Tonight, We Find Out The Best Of Amarillo.

It's always one of the most anticipated evenings in ANY city. It's a chance for some to walk away with some hardware, but more importantly a title. I've seen businesses pick up some serious customers when they can lay claim to this title, and it can propel them to heights unseen, longevity for their business, and a whole lot more.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66

Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Woman Who Became One of Amarillo’s most Important Figures

Chances are that if you’ve lived in Amarillo for some time, you’ve seen the name Oliver Eakle at least a couple of times, whether it be in the name of the park of the same name, or an entire neighborhood that shares this name. As goes for every name embedded into Amarillo’s foundation, this name has a deep history and a deep connection with Amarillo. Although the name Oliver Eakle may sound like a man’s name, you will be surprised to learn that this name actually belonged to one of Amarillo’s most important businesswomen. Her full name, Melissa Dora Oliver-Eakle.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?

This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Come Celebrate The Day of the Dead at This Secluded Venue Near Canyon

Sad that once Halloween is over, all the festivities will be over as well? Do not fear because after Halloween begins the 2-day celebration of Día de Los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. On November 2nd, a Día de Los Muertos Art Show and Celebration will be held at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast from 6 to 9:30 pm. There will be live music, taco trucks, traditional Mexican sweets and treats, folkloric dances, performances by local artists, art sales, and prizes for the best-dressed attendees.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What?! Really? A Bomb Scare in Downtown Amarillo

As if Amarillo hasn't already had its fair share of crazy incidents this month, ranging from hostage situations to robberies, yet another incident happened. A suspicious package had been delivered near 1100 S Fillmore St, a U.S. Army Entrance Processing Station and U.S. Defense Office which warranted a call from the Department of Homeland Security to the Amarillo Police Department around 2:08 p.m. The APD bomb squad soon arrived on the scene before clearing the scene and closing down South Fillmore street, SE 11th Ave, and SE 12th Ave.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Barfield Nominated for Texas Downtown People’s Choice Award

Out of all the new buildings built and renovations of old buildings that have taken place in Amarillo during the past couple of years, Downtown Amarillo has seen the most of this reinvigoration. The Sod Poodles Stadium, The Mariott Courtyard, and the topic of today, The Barfield Hotel have all brought a breath of fresh air into the heart of Amarillo. And finally, a new product Amarillo's downtown is getting some worthy recognition. Thanks to votes from Texas residents, The Barfield Hotel has reached a finalist position for the Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration on The Texas Downtown People's Choice Awards.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors

Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Girls Night In Texas? Better Think Again.

"Just got paid, it's Friday night." Sorry, my head went to my old school jams playlist there for a minute. But you and I both know that's what you're thinking about right? The week has come to an end, you and the girls have been talking all week about getting together and heading out for a good time Friday night.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

Hostage Situation at La Quinta Hotel on Coulter St.

Earlier today, a 6-hour standoff took place between Amarillo police, SWAT teams, hostage negotiators, and a 51-year-old male at a La Quinta Hotel off I-40 and Coulter. At 12:40 police were called to 2108 Coulter St, in response to 911 call from a woman in panic, describing a man waving a gun around. Officers arrived on the scene, receiving another phone call from the same woman, now communicating to law enforcement that the man who had previously left the room, had returned before officers arrived and refused to let her leave.
AMARILLO, TX
