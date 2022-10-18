Read full article on original website
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
The Best Halloween Race In Illinois Is Happening This Weekend
If you're looking for some fun festivities to help get you into the Halloween spirit, there's an event you definitely want to check out this weekend. If you want a truly unique Halloween-themed event to help you get into the spirit of the season, I highly suggest making your way to a special race this weekend. Trust me, you've never seen anything like it before. It's not running, driving, or biking. It's the 10th annual Casket Races.
Can You Guess The Most Popular Car Colors In Illinois?
Cars come in so many different colors but can you guess the most popular ones in Illinois?. When my daughter was little, she like to sit on our front porch at watch the cars drive by. We live on a fairly busy street so there was plenty to check out. She would bring out a pen and paper to keep track of the colors. I wish that I could remember which ones came by the most.
This Wisconsin Grocery Store ‘Frozen Pizza’ Section is Colossal! (Video)
Sometimes a good frozen pizza and some good tv watching is needed. Check out this colossal frozen pizza section at a Wisconsin grocery store, whoa!. I've always thought the frozen pizza/food section at Woodman's in Rockford was huge, this is the biggest I've EVER seen. Michael Bradley filmed the gigantic...
Get To Illinois’ Scariest Corn Maze Before Halloween Ends
Nothing screams Midwestern Halloween fun quite like a Haunted Corn Maze. Fun fact. I worked at a haunted corn maze one Halloween season during college. I don't remember where it was, somewhere outside of Dekalb, but I had a friend ask me if I wanted to make some money running around a cornfield scaring people in the middle of the night and I couldn't say yes fast enough.
14-Year-Old Illinois Boy Steals Car Because ‘It’s Cold Out’
A teenage boy from Joliet, Illinois stole a car...because he was cold. PATCH. So imagine this, you're car is stolen by a 14-year-old boy. What the...Well that would suck. But after the car is recovered, you learn that the reason the kid stole your car was because he "was cold."
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
Top 20 Things You Probably Miss About Good Ol’ Rockford, Illinois
I wanted to know what people really missed most about Rockford and let me tell ya, the responses were not disappointing one bit. The question was general so anybody could join in the conversation. Whether you still live in Rockford or have moved away, you had a lot to say on Facebook.
Arlington Heights Board: We Could Reject Bears’ Stadium Plans
As you're probably aware, there's been a huge amount of discussion and anticipation regarding the Chicago Bears potentially relocating to a as-yet-to-be-built stadium complex in Arlington Heights--but it's important to remember that it's not a done-deal quite yet. And for those of us who are long-time fans of Chicago's various...
Illinois Treasurer Returns Record Unclaimed $11 Million To Estate
This sounds like a Hollywood plot when you think about it. The old "relative that I didn't know about died and left behind millions of dollars" scenario is evidently alive and well here in the state of Illinois. The Illinois State Treasurer's unclaimed property website has handed out some big...
You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping
A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
Hayride Of Horror Is One Of Most Frightening Illinois Adventures
A different way to celebrate the frights of Halloween in Illinois is the Hayride of Horror. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is the perfect place to celebrate. There are great haunts throughout the state. Plus, there is a lot of creativity involved. No two are alike. If you can make something creepy, you can probably find it in Illinois. I'm sure you've heard of haunted hayrides but this one takes it to the next level.
Of All The Comfort Foods, Illinois Loves This The Most
In dealing with all the things we've dealt with over the last couple of years, one thing is pretty clear--we're reaching for "comfort foods" here in Illinois and everywhere else a lot more than ever before. In a recent workplace discussion of our favorite comfort foods, I went with some...
Take a Spooktacular Midnight Ride at This Awesome Halloween House in Illinois
If driving around looking at outdoor Halloween displays is something your family loves to do in October, you need to add the "Midnight Ride of West Revere" in Freeport to this year's must-see list!. The "Midnight Ride of West Revere" The other day I noticed a friend of mine on...
Wisconsin Grocery Chain Goes Viral for Their Gigantic Frozen Pizza Section
While the rest of the world sits in awe of this 1-minute viral video, my Wisconsin-native heart is full, because this is completely normal to me. It doesn't matter where you travel to in the United States, if a frozen pizza is what you most want, you won't find a selection like what you're about to see in this video. Outside of Wisconsin ( and a fair amount of northern Illinois), it's just not the same.
These Christmas Toys May Be Incredibly Hard to Find in Illinois
When I was in the third grade, the Cabbage Patch Doll was the hottest Christmas gift that was impossible to find, and for those who had to have one under their tree, paying more than 10 times the retail price was normal. Then I recall that creepy Furby toy causing...
DO NOT Give Illinois Kids THIS Candy For Halloween, You Might Get a ‘Trick’
Here's a sweet treat that "could" get your house TP'd or worse! This is the Halloween candy that is Illinois least favorite, and it's...interesting. MyTelescope. First off, did any of you use pillow cases to collect candy on Halloween night instead of a bag or bucket? It held more, and could also be used as a weapon...just saying.
Shopping Mall Is Home To One Of Best Haunted Houses In Illinois
For some people, shopping centers can be very scary places but this Illinois mall takes it to the next frightening level. Illinois Has A Great Haunted House Scene For Halloween. When it comes to Halloween, Illinois is a great place to live. There are tons of events and activities for...
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
Legends Say People Mysteriously Disappear While Traveling This One Area in Wisconsin
Did you know that an area of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin is responsible for several mysterious disappearances and strange events? Well, I certainly didn't, and now I'm a little weirded out and seriously intrigued. The Infamous Lake Michigan Triangle. I'm assuming we've all heard stories about the unexplained plane crashes,...
