ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County turns deadly

JESSAMINE CO. Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police Post 7 is assisting the Nicholasville Police Department in an officer-involved shooting. According to police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal person at a residence on Green Street, they were met with an armed individual the incicdent happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jessamine County.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

FBI concludes 5-day search of Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — FBI Louisville has concluded its five-day search of a farm in Bardstown relating to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, the FBI said they “hope that the evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance. FBI Louisville, and all of our law enforcement partners, are committed to successfully resolving this case and giving Crystal’s family peace, and more importantly justice.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Man charged in disappearance of teenager from Breckinridge Co.

A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

FCPS student charged with assault, robbery of bus driver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Fayette County Public Schools student is facing charges after police say the student assaulted their bus driver, took the keys and ran away on Wednesday. According to Lexington police, the assault occurred around 4 p.m. on East 4th Street and Ohio Street. After the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

32 Lexington firefighters graduate program in Class 70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington has 32 new probationary firefighters. The fire recruit graduation for Class 70 took place Friday at Lexington City Church. Fire Chief Jason Wells says the newest class completed an eight-month program. While they’re considered firefighters, they are probationary for a year. For one...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Arboretum celebrates Arbor Day

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Arboretum and State Botanical Garden of Kentucky held its 31st Arbor Day celebration in Lexington Saturday morning. The event was a joint effort between the Arboretum, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, and the University of Kentucky. The event included free access to the Kentucky Children’s Garden, leaf...
LEXINGTON, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Casey County Missing Person

LIBERTY, KY (October 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing person. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37 of Dunnville, KY, was last seen at his home in Casey County at approximately 1:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County

BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
clayconews.com

FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Rogers has not been seen since July 3, 2015. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later. Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody. Updated:...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WTVQ

Importance of midterm election, local races

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Election day is fast approaching with the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in just four days. “It’s really just not enough to see a sign on the side of the road and vote for the person because you saw a sign,” says Jennifer Jackson, co-president of the Lexington League of Women Voters. “This is a job interview and we are hiring people to do a job.”
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy