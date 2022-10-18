Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County turns deadly
JESSAMINE CO. Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police Post 7 is assisting the Nicholasville Police Department in an officer-involved shooting. According to police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal person at a residence on Green Street, they were met with an armed individual the incicdent happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jessamine County.
WTVQ
FBI will enter day 5 of search in Crystal Rogers case at Houck’s Family Farm
(NELSON CO. Ky.) — Officials say the search for missing mother of five, Crystal Rogers, will continue into a fifth day at the Houck Family Farm. Originally, it was announced the search would last five days. The farm is the last place Rogers was seen alive back in 2015.
WTVQ
Praying for a solution, faith leaders lead the community in prayer vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Faith leaders from around Lexington prayed over all people Thursday, for victims and their families, police officers and city leaders and those trapped in the cycle of violence. “Today we mourn. As we stand in a city that seems to be in the Valley of...
WTVQ
FBI concludes 5-day search of Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — FBI Louisville has concluded its five-day search of a farm in Bardstown relating to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, the FBI said they “hope that the evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance. FBI Louisville, and all of our law enforcement partners, are committed to successfully resolving this case and giving Crystal’s family peace, and more importantly justice.”
WTVQ
Georgetown, Lexington police search for suspect connected to Saturday morning shooting
GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- The Georgetown and Lexington police departments are searching for a suspect in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. on Chambers Avenue, near Ed Davis Park.
WTVQ
How a medical emergency at last year’s Thriller Parade formed close friendship
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The annual Halloween Festival and Thriller parade brings thousands to downtown Lexington every year. In fact, it’s one of Sarah Katzenmaier’s favorite parades. She’s participated for over a decade. “I always dressed up as a bridesmaid in a bright blue wildcat blue bridesmaid dress,”...
k105.com
Man charged in disappearance of teenager from Breckinridge Co.
A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.
fox56news.com
Friend of Lexington’s latest homicide victim concerned over his death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Days after a man was found dead in Lexington his friends are still trying to find out why someone would stab him to death. Robert “Bobbi” Wallace Jr., 53, was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. Which sets a record no one wanted to break.
WTVQ
FCPS student charged with assault, robbery of bus driver
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Fayette County Public Schools student is facing charges after police say the student assaulted their bus driver, took the keys and ran away on Wednesday. According to Lexington police, the assault occurred around 4 p.m. on East 4th Street and Ohio Street. After the...
Police searching for missing Casey County man
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Kentucky State Police said Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and was last seen at his Casey County home.
wdrb.com
Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis' widow determined to ensure legacy remains intact after memorial vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The widow of Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis is determined to ensure his legacy remains intact after his memorial was vandalized over the weekend. Ellis' legacy continues on through those who loved him, especially his two sons and his widow, Amy, now Amy Brown, who says...
WTVQ
32 Lexington firefighters graduate program in Class 70
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington has 32 new probationary firefighters. The fire recruit graduation for Class 70 took place Friday at Lexington City Church. Fire Chief Jason Wells says the newest class completed an eight-month program. While they’re considered firefighters, they are probationary for a year. For one...
WTVQ
Arboretum celebrates Arbor Day
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Arboretum and State Botanical Garden of Kentucky held its 31st Arbor Day celebration in Lexington Saturday morning. The event was a joint effort between the Arboretum, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, and the University of Kentucky. The event included free access to the Kentucky Children’s Garden, leaf...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Casey County Missing Person
LIBERTY, KY (October 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing person. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37 of Dunnville, KY, was last seen at his home in Casey County at approximately 1:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
WKYT 27
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
clayconews.com
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Rogers has not been seen since July 3, 2015. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later. Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody. Updated:...
WTVQ
Cafe and bakery closing doors after facing inflation, rent and employment issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington bakery and café specializing in the needs of those with celiac disease or gluten allergies will be closing its doors. Denise Walsh, the owner of Gluten Free Miracles, posted a video on social media breaking the news to customers about the closure of Gluten Free Miracles.
WTVQ
Importance of midterm election, local races
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Election day is fast approaching with the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in just four days. “It’s really just not enough to see a sign on the side of the road and vote for the person because you saw a sign,” says Jennifer Jackson, co-president of the Lexington League of Women Voters. “This is a job interview and we are hiring people to do a job.”
