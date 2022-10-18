ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

baltimorefishbowl.com

Red Emma’s officially opens at its new location in Waverly

Red Emma’s is finally open. After months of construction, operators of the employee-owned bookstore and coffeehouse announced this week that they’ve received all the city permits required to open their doors at 3128 Greenmount Avenue in Waverly. “Occupancy permit, traders license, health license, the whole nine yards!” they...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Program Spotlight 2022: Friends School of Baltimore

Friends School of Baltimore is proud to launch a robust computer science program for the 2022–23 school year featuring an array of interesting and rigorous course options for students in grades 9–12. This new department will allow students to explore a wide range of topics and build skills in multiple areas.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Elected officials, community leaders urge voters to legalize cannabis

Members of the Maryland House of Delegates and community members, including retired law enforcement and former Baltimore Ravens player Eugene Monroe, said Thursday legalization of recreational cannabis would create new jobs and investment opportunities and save the state money by eliminating the incarceration of thousands of residents annually on marijuana possession charges.
MARYLAND STATE

