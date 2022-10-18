Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Sysco Strikers Reach a Deal
This week, two Teamster locals won new contracts with the behemoth food distributor Sysco, ending a nearly monthlong strike that drew national support. More than 200 workers for Sysco — America’s largest food distributor — went on strike in Syracuse, N.Y., on September 27. Days later, more than 300 drivers for Sysco Boston went on strike in Massachusetts. Workers in Arizona also reportedly struck in solidarity.
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
whdh.com
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
WMTW
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New England
A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a half ounce of cocaine....
CNBC
Making $200,000 a year selling fresh fish in New England
Laura Foley Ramsden, 53, is a fourth generation fish mongress at Foley Fish in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Foley Fish was founded in 1906 by her great-grandfather and has been in the family since. In 2021, Ramsden and her husband sold the company to The Chefs' Warehouse. Laura became vice president of sales and made $200,000 a year.
whdh.com
87th class of new recruits joins Mass. State Police
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony. “With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families,...
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into school
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have arrested a man they say broke into the Palmer River Elementary School last month. On Sunday, Sept. 18, police were called to the school for a reported burglar alarm activation. When officers arrived on scene, they found an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered […]
Massachusetts man dead after Pittsfield crash
PITTSFIELD, Maine — A Massachusetts man died in a crash in Pittsfield on Friday. Maine State Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145 around 3:54 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Raynham Woman Charged With Embezzling $112k From Local Company
RAYNHAM — A Raynham woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling around $112,000 from an East Wareham construction company. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said a grand jury on Friday indicted 37-year-old Kaitlyn Chambers with four counts each of larceny over $1,200 and tax evasion. In 2014, the...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
capecod.com
Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police release name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Loved ones are dealing with the tragic loss of a 24-year-old Massachusetts man on Friday. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington. The crash resulted fatal injuries to the operator of the motorcycle, identified as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
nbcboston.com
Boston Tech Startup Cuts Half Its Staff, Including Over 170 People in Mass.
Starry Inc. is the latest tech company in the Boston area to lay off workers in an effort to save capital. The Boston Internet provider startup said on Thursday it is laying off approximately 50% of its workforce. Mimi Ryals, a spokesperson for the company, told the Business Journal that...
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
Hodgson: Fake New Bedford City Twitter Account Prompts Apology
NEW BEDFORD — A fake Twitter account made to look like the official City of New Bedford account has apparently prompted an apology from a city official to Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. An account called "City of New Bedford" with an icon showing the city's seal had tweeted...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn as Comcast/Xfinity discount deal is a scam
The adage that when a deal seems too good to be true it probably is plays true when it comes to a scam that is making the rounds that police in Massachusetts want to warn the public about. The East Bridgewater Police Department stated that they are receiving an increase...
Massachusetts real estate developer sentenced to prison for mortgage fraud scheme
A Salem real estate developer was sentenced to prison on Friday in connection with a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 2