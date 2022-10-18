Read full article on original website
Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones’ Status For Bears Game Revealed
Mac Jones is among 12 New England Patriots players officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last three games. He reportedly will start over rookie backup Bailey Zappe if he is medically cleared to do so.
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history. Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to...
Patriots Rumors: Injured Wideout Not Expected To Play Vs. Bears
The New England Patriots again will be shorthanded at wide receiver when they host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”. Wideout Kendrick Bourne, listed as questionable with a toe injury, is not expected to play against Chicago, per a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. Bourne...
Keenan Allen Active as Chargers Host Seahawks in Week 7
Few teams could hang with the Los Angeles Chargers offensively, which is a scary thought considering they have been without five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen since Week 1. We could see the Chargers find a new gear against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, with Allen expected to make his return to the lineup.
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars
Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Leaves vs. Cowboys With Concussion
The odds were already stacked against the Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 7 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys. Detroit entered the game as +7 underdogs and is tasked with limiting Dak Prescott in his return from a thumb injury. Their path to victory became even more encumbered after Amon-Ra...
Steelers-Dolphins DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. The Miami Dolphins are dominating the optimal and ownership boards as they are more than a...
Mac Jones Breaks Silence, Talks Ankle Injury And Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones hadn’t spoken to reporters since the day after injuring his ankle in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That changed Friday afternoon. The sophomore quarterback appeared toward the end of locker room availability and fielded five questions. He spoke...
NFL Rumors: Panthers Rejected Huge Trade Offer For Star Defender
Christian McCaffrey apparently wasn’t the only Panthers superstar who was garnering trade interest. Carolina looked like it was going through somewhat of a firesale this past week when it dealt away wide receiver Robbie Anderson and McCaffrey. But according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, the Panthers are not interested in trading any more of their better players.
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Titans
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/nose) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, per Ari Meirov of PFF. Leonard has played just 16 snaps all season and isn’t showing a sign of returning anytime soon. It hinders the run defense, which could spell disaster with Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry as the opposition this Sunday. It will be an all-important AFC South clash this weekend, as the winner will get sole possession of first place in the division.
Broncos Lineup in Flux Ahead of Week 7 Contest vs. Jets
For the second week in a row, Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will be watching from the sidelines as a healthy scratch; however, he won’t be the only Bronco absent against the New York Jets. Doug Kyed confirmed that Russell Wilson is inactive for Week 7’s contest.
Rex Ryan Eviscerates Jets’ Elijah Moore After WR’s Trade Request
There probably aren’t many unhappy folks in the New York Jets locker room these days, with one big exception. Elijah Moore and his team are not on good terms at present. Frustrated about his limited usage through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the second-year wideout reportedly had a “heated exchange” with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and proceeded to request a trade. The Jets reportedly rejected the demand, but they made Moore inactive for Sunday’s game against the Broncos in Denver.
Christian McCaffrey Shows Love For Panthers After Trade To 49ers
It wasn’t exactly a smooth tenure in Carolina for former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Injuries plagued McCaffrey’s five-plus season with the Panthers as he played in only 10 games combined the last two seasons prior to the 2022 campaign.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Out 4-6 Weeks With Knee Surgery
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is expected to miss four to six weeks following knee surgery. After recovering from a torn ACL throughout the offseason, Dobbins will now be set to miss more time as he’ll need knee surgery after a tweak in their Week 6 defeat to the New York Giants. It leaves Kenyan Drake as the lead back, with Mike Davis as his backup for the foreseeable future. Drake should be considered a hot waiver wire pickup leading into this week’s action. The Ravens will look to get above .500 this Sunday as they host the division-rival Cleveland Browns.
Mac Jones Returns: Patriots QB Reportedly Will Start Against Bears
Mac Jones reportedly is an all-go for “Monday Night Football.”. The Patriots quarterback will return from his three-game injury absence to start at quarterback when New England hosts the Chicago Bears, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Sunday morning, citing a source. Jones has been out since suffering a severe high ankle sprain in the Patriots’ home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 25.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Won't Wear a Brace vs. Lions in Week 7
Six weeks ago, we were talking about how the Dallas Cowboys could fall out of contention, with Dak Prescott expected to miss an extended period with a thumb injury. At best, Prescott was going to miss four-to-six weeks after requiring surgery to repair the ailment. The best-case scenario came to...
Christian McCaffrey Rumors: Panthers Were In ‘Deep Talks’ With This Team
The 49ers apparently weren’t the only NFC West team that was interested in trading for Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco pulled off a stunner Thursday night, sending three total draft picks to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for McCaffrey. While reporting the news of the blockbuster trade, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed the Los Angeles Rams also were in “deep talks” with John Lynch and company about a potential McCaffrey deal.
Big Ten Football: B1G Bets for Week 8
A 3-2 Week 7 was a third-straight winning Saturday as we maintained our 60 percent clip (24-16). We’ll take that every week moving forward. MARYLAND -13.5 Northwestern. Money Line: Maryland -410 | Northwestern +315 | Total: 61.5. Time: 3:30 p.m. ET; TV: ESPN | Location: SECU Stadium | College...
Sammy Watkins Returns to Packers Lineup vs. Commanders
Things aren’t looking good for the Green Bay Packers this year. The three-time defending NFC North Champs are averaging 348.2 yards per game, with just 225.8 of those coming through the air. Aaron Rodgers and company could benefit from the return of Sammy Watkins, who’s expected to return to...
