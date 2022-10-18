ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COPA: CPD officers reported more than 200 cases of misconduct by other officers

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Three years into the federal consent decree, the Chicago police department appears to have taken to heart one of the pillars - encouraging and protecting officers who report misconduct by their fellow officers.

At a City Council budget hearing, the head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability Adrea Kersten told aldermen there have been 240 misconduct complaints filed by officers against fellow officers in the first nine months of this year- more than triple the amount when COPA began five years ago.

She said the top complaint is improper searches and other civil rights abuses of officers with sustained complaints. Kersten told aldermen almost a third of officers retired or resigned before their disciplinary hearings.

Comments / 6

NewsWeak
5d ago

How many COPA employees reported misconduct of other COPA employees ? Same could be said for aldermen...priests..

Reply
3
 

WBBM News Radio

