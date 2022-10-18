Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
A California restaurant owner said she received threats after posting a picture of staff with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell without knowing his role in politics
The restaurant staff only knew Mike Lindell as the MyPillow guy, not for his role in politics, the owner told SFGATE.
People Are Sharing Things Rich People Buy That Poor People Don't Even Know Exist, And It's Wild
Yeah, I had no idea kidnapping insurance was a thing.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
A $227 million mansion for sale in London is owned by Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan, the FT reported. The home was originally thought to be owned by Chinese billionaire Cheung Chung-kiu. Hui saw his net worth plummet as he fire-sold assets when Evergrande defaulted on $300 billion debt. A...
Black media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald’s for a whopping $10 billion, arguing it cuts out African American-owned business
Byron Allen said McDonalds only spent $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on African American media. Mcdonald’s is facing a massive lawsuit following an accusation by media mogul Byron Allen that they are purposely excluding black-owned media in their advertising campaigns. Allen, owner of Allen Media Group,...
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
We gave our babies names that are illegal around the world – but the US courts allow them & we think they’re cute
IN some countries, unconventional baby names are off limits, with ones that push the envelope getting outright banned by the government. But in the United States, naming kids is a bit more of a free-for-all, with parents allowed to give their little ones monikers that are illegal in countries like France, China, and Australia.
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
It turns out employees working a 4-day week use their extra day off to catch up on sleep
A six-month study is showing that a four-day workweek could be beneficial for companies and employees.
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
Mexico has quietly become the most popular destination for Americans moving abroad. Here's why expats are happy with their financial situations after moving south of the border.
An analysis from HireAHelper finds around 16,000 Americans moved to Mexico last year, the top country for expats per another report.
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0