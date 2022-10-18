Greene would impeach Mickey Mouse if she had the chance. She is on a, "All Out Vendetta" against anyone who isn't MAGA! If she continues in office, our government and democracy will suffer, irreparable and significant damage, that will take years to correct. Stop the Madness Georgia! Vote out Greene and her Nazi Squad...
The Republican party will be left with nothing by 2024 if they keep kow-towing to the far right neo-cons. Gaetz promised to work with Jordan and turn every committee in the House into an investigation committee. Governing would be the least of their concerns. Greene promised to file articles of impeachment every week if she can. America will tire of the infighting amongst the Republicans and of their lack of governing. If the Republican party wants a future, they need to unf*** themselves.
we ARE CURRENTLY SUFFERING IRREPARABLE DAMAGE THAT WILL TAKE MORE THAN A LIFETIME TO REPAIR...THANKS TO JOJO AND THE REST OF THE CIRCUS!
