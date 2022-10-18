Read full article on original website
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document.
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
Man convicted in death of Texas agency's 1st Sikh deputy
HOUSTON (AP) — A man was convicted of capital murder on Monday in the 2019 shooting death of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. A jury took less than 30 minutes before finding Robert Solis, 50, guilty in the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop in a residential cul-de-sac 18 miles (29 kilometers) northwest of Houston. Authorities say the 42-year-old deputy was shot multiple times from behind after he stopped Solis and was walking back to his patrol car. The same jury in Houston that convicted Solis began hearing evidence late Monday afternoon in the trial’s punishment phase. Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence.
Court docs: Texas mother was attacked in home, later found in trunk of car driven by son
The boy accused in her mother's death is still in a Nebraska hospital following a chase and crash with law enforcement.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $250K for man accused of choking common-law wife to death during domestic dispute in SE Houston, authorities say
HOUSTON – A man was been arrested and charged with murder after reportedly choking his common-law wife to death during a dispute about the way she disciplined their children in southeast Houston Tuesday, authorities said. Jyron Charles Lee, 26, appeared in court Wednesday night. His bond was set at...
Blood, teeth found in home after teen, mother went missing in Texas, according to court records
HUMBLE, Texas — Blood, teeth and items in unexpected places were found in a house after a teenager and his mother were reported missing in Humble, Texas, according to court records. According to KPRC, the Nebraska State Patrol found Michelle Roenz’s body inside a car trunk Friday night and...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Amber Alert: Houston-area family of 8, including 5 children, disappear, prompting statewide search
Your phone may have gotten the push notification Tuesday afternoon showing just a Houston Amber Alert with just a Louisiana license plate number. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office have elaborated on the alert concerning five children who, along with three adult members of their family, disappeared.
cw39.com
DA: Former Harris County deputy constable indicted for bribery and theft
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A former deputy constable is accused of stealing from Vietnamese businesses while in uniform, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. And authorities are hoping to find more victims. Bobby Joe Espinosa, 39, was indicted Monday on two charges of bribery and one charge of...
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200k
A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.
Deadly crash involving pedestrian under investigation in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a big rig Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department. The deadly accident happened along Belknap Road which is near the outskirts of Sugar Land. Details are limited but officials said the pedestrian was dead at the scene....
Woman found in trunk after Nebraska pursuit identified as teen driver’s mom
The body of a Texas woman found in the trunk of a car that crashed in south-central Nebraska during a police chase was the mother of the teenage driver, police have confirmed.
californiaexaminer.net
Sheriff’s Office: Mother Fatally Stabbed 5-year-old Girl
On Sunday afternoon, a woman confessed to stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death before bringing her corpse to a Tomball hospital. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the girl had suffered one fatal “incision” to the neck. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ben Beall,...
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documents
A lawsuit has been filed against a Houston car dealer by a daughter whose mother was tragically killed when her car stalled out on I-45 and was subsequently rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The lawsuit claims the dealership improperly installed the wrong car battery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report
At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
cw39.com
Freeze warnings reach the Gulf Coast, 30s near Houston Wednesday morning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Very cold air is getting a big push through the South with freeze warnings in effect Tuesday night as far south as the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Freeze warnings mean many of these areas will experience the first freeze of the season.
Police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. The sheriff’s office informed the NPS that a vehicle believed to be involved in investigation — a black Mazda — was traveling through Nebraska.
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
