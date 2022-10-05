ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

The economy may be in better shape than you think — for now

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. The housing market is rapidly losing steam. Interest rates continue to rise. The stock market remains volatile. And inflation continues to be a major problem for people trying to pay their bills.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy