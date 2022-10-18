ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville council to consider changes in Trussville Springs

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Council is considering approving a change in the original Trussville Springs Master Plan during the next council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The City Council approved the original plan around 2007. Initially, the developer went to P&Z with requested changes, and the board “determined that continued changes, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville seeing steady growth in building permits

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met Monday night, October 17, for the second regular meeting of the month. The meeting was very brief, with most of the discussion held in the work session prior to the meeting. In the work session, Asa Sargent presented an update on building […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham youth homeless shelter opening soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter was supposed to open earlier this year, but a number of issues kept that from happening. Now it's looking for some help. The Way Station is facing many challenges including funding and finding several staff members. Right now it's looking for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jiffy Lube celebrates new store in Trussville with free oil changes, discounts on other services

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Jiffy Lube is bringing convenient and quality preventive vehicle maintenance to Trussville with the recent opening of a new service center. To celebrate, Jiffy Lube invites the community to 1106 N Chalkville Road in Trussville for a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 – 22, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WLBT

Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
JACKSON, MS
WSFA

Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways.  Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Unique date ideas in Birmingham ranging from FREE to $50

Want to spice up date night? You’ve come to the right place! We put together the ultimate guide to date ideas in Birmingham with prices ranging from FREE to $50. Read on—the perfect date awaits. FREE date ideas in Birmingham. Low on cash? Check out these great date...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Welcome to Shadow Lake! :: In & Around Birmingham

Sometimes my little ones need more room to roam outdoors than we have in my backyard. However, some days Mommy doesn’t feel like making the 30-40 minute drive to their requested park or playground. I’m then left with deciding where to take them to burn energy without my van burning too much gas. Thankfully we have a “new” community space in the Bessemer/McCalla area that has been a perfect solution for those days!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will...
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-20 EB for ‘roadway lighting activities,’ in Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Alabama Department of Transportation will temporarily close Exit 130-B to US-11/1st Avenue N on I-20 Eastbound to conduct roadway lighting activities. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 20. A temporary short-term closure will be utilized for the closure. The exit is expected […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
