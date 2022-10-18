Sometimes my little ones need more room to roam outdoors than we have in my backyard. However, some days Mommy doesn’t feel like making the 30-40 minute drive to their requested park or playground. I’m then left with deciding where to take them to burn energy without my van burning too much gas. Thankfully we have a “new” community space in the Bessemer/McCalla area that has been a perfect solution for those days!

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO