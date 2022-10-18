Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Trussville council to consider changes in Trussville Springs
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Council is considering approving a change in the original Trussville Springs Master Plan during the next council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The City Council approved the original plan around 2007. Initially, the developer went to P&Z with requested changes, and the board “determined that continued changes, […]
Local veteran discusses ‘veterans park’ proposal with Pinson City Council
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Lifelong Pinson resident, business owner and veteran Scott Ragsdale addressed the Pinson City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 18, concerning his plans for a newly constructed veterans park near the entrance to Bicentennial Park. “We’re one of the very few cities that doesn’t have a park or an area […]
OPINION: Regional business leaders should demand reforms to Birmingham Water Works Board
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco I do not think it is much of a stretch to say that the average residential ratepayer of the Birmingham Water Works Board does not have much confidence in the organization. Obviously, the years-long bungling of billing by the Board has been front and center. […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Christmas Open House featuring University Pickers, The Local Collection Stores
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — With Christmas just around the corner, the deals are beginning at The Outlet Shops of Grand River with a Christmas Open House scheduled for Friday, November 4, through Sunday, November 6, featuring University Pickers and The Local Collection stores. Christmas kickoff to shopping has never been this much […]
Springville seeing steady growth in building permits
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met Monday night, October 17, for the second regular meeting of the month. The meeting was very brief, with most of the discussion held in the work session prior to the meeting. In the work session, Asa Sargent presented an update on building […]
birminghamtimes.com
Schedule of Events Planned During Magic City Classic Week in Birmingham
Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 81st Magic City Classic. Here’s a listing of several dozen events leading up to the game. FRIDAY, OCT. 21. Plum Bar, 108 17th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203, has several...
wbrc.com
Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With talks of a possible amphitheater coming to Birmingham, we wanted to hear from business owners near the Oak Mountain Amphitheater about the impact it could have on them. The businesses that we talked to all say the same thing - they would hate to see...
wbrc.com
New downtown B’ham space to open as food court, but with food trucks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham attorney and real estate developer has a vision to create a food court in the Magic City, but with food trucks!. Eric Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. N last year, which used to be a Waffle House. Guster is renting out...
Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Jazz on the Patio’
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — A great time was had at the Greater Irondale Chamber’s women’s event, “Jazz on the Patio.” The event was held on Tuesday, October 18, at Civitas (2031 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook). Valley Bank was the event’s presenting sponsor. Bronze sponsors were Vivian Mora State Farm and Image […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham youth homeless shelter opening soon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter was supposed to open earlier this year, but a number of issues kept that from happening. Now it's looking for some help. The Way Station is facing many challenges including funding and finding several staff members. Right now it's looking for...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Public Works says new uniform trash bins will help free up more employees for other city projects
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re in Birmingham, you could get your new uniform trash can this week, as public works crews update your trash bins and garbage pick up schedules. Crews are distributing 5,000 new trash bins to the East side of town this week. Then, they’ll put...
Jiffy Lube celebrates new store in Trussville with free oil changes, discounts on other services
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Jiffy Lube is bringing convenient and quality preventive vehicle maintenance to Trussville with the recent opening of a new service center. To celebrate, Jiffy Lube invites the community to 1106 N Chalkville Road in Trussville for a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 – 22, […]
WLBT
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
WSFA
Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways. Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
Bham Now
Unique date ideas in Birmingham ranging from FREE to $50
Want to spice up date night? You’ve come to the right place! We put together the ultimate guide to date ideas in Birmingham with prices ranging from FREE to $50. Read on—the perfect date awaits. FREE date ideas in Birmingham. Low on cash? Check out these great date...
momcollective.com
Welcome to Shadow Lake! :: In & Around Birmingham
Sometimes my little ones need more room to roam outdoors than we have in my backyard. However, some days Mommy doesn’t feel like making the 30-40 minute drive to their requested park or playground. I’m then left with deciding where to take them to burn energy without my van burning too much gas. Thankfully we have a “new” community space in the Bessemer/McCalla area that has been a perfect solution for those days!
wbrc.com
Prayer vigil for missing Bessemer man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family and friends of Ricardo Carlos Jefferson are holding a prayer vigil for him on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. The prayer vigil will be held at the corner of Center Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bessemer. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson will...
Planned lane closures on I-20 EB for ‘roadway lighting activities,’ in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Alabama Department of Transportation will temporarily close Exit 130-B to US-11/1st Avenue N on I-20 Eastbound to conduct roadway lighting activities. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 20. A temporary short-term closure will be utilized for the closure. The exit is expected […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0