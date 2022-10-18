Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
WTOP
Prelude to famous Italian car race comes to Middleburg
Drivers shouldn’t be surprised if they see some rare and vintage sports cars rumbling through the Virginia countryside Friday, and into D.C. on Saturday. The 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA is in town, with Middleburg, Virginia, as its home base. It’s put on in cooperation with organizers of the original 1000 Miglia (Italian for 1000 miles) in Italy.
WTOP
Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary
A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George’s County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community. The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in...
WTOP
Expanded Annapolis town center cuts grand reopening ribbon
The Annapolis Town Center shopping mall has been undergoing a major repositioning over the last year, and Maryland officials will attend the official grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 30. The mixed-use development, which is anchored by Whole Foods and Target, has added several new retailers and restaurants, including Pottery Barn,...
WTOP
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide $500 a month for 2 years
A guaranteed income pilot program launching soon in Alexandria, Virginia, will provide participants with $500 every month, for two years. The city’s program is called ARISE, which stands for Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity. The city is using COVID-19 funding as a way to try to...
WTOP
DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit
This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
WTOP
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WTOP
Penix leads Washington to 1st road win, 28-21 over Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan early in the fourth quarter to lead Washington past California 28-21 on Saturday night. Penix threw for 374 yards and two TDs for his eighth straight 300-yard passing game to help the Huskies...
WTOP
Police search for suspect in Northwest DC robbery
Police in D.C. are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say was involved with an unarmed robbery in Northwest. In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, the suspect approached an employee at a business in the 400 block of 12th Street NW, then walked behind the cash register and took money.
WTOP
$50,000 reward offered after USPS carrier robbery in Montgomery Co.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 as a reward for information on a suspected postal service robbery. The incident happened after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane in Potomac, Maryland. A press release from the inspection service did not include information on...
WTOP
Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting
D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast. Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The department said DC Fire and EMS...
WTOP
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.
A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
WTOP
1,000 students out of Stafford Co. school due to flu-like illness
About 1,000 students were absent at Stafford High School in Virginia on Friday due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokeswoman with the school system said. WTOP news partner NBC Washington first reported the absences. As a result of the unidentified illness, all school activities and athletics have been canceled through...
WTOP
Police: Woman groped by man at Target store in Leesburg
A woman was groped by a man earlier this week at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia — and authorities believe the same man has committed similar offenses at other area Target stores. Leesburg police said this sexual assault took place just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1200 Edwards Ferry...
WTOP
Man dies after shooting near Nationals Park
A man has died from gunshot wounds after a shooting near Nationals Park on Sunday afternoon. Police believe it was a targeted attack. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol St. SE. On scene, officers located an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, Cmdr. Tasha Bryant of the Metropolitan Police Department said at a news conference.
WTOP
Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights. Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
WTOP
Man killed in Prince George’s Co. crash
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night. Around 8:10 p.m., Prince George’s County police said they responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway about a report about a collision involving a pedestrian. They found a...
WTOP
Fairfax County school board member apologizes after using slur in hot mic moment
Fairfax County School Board member Karen Keys-Gamarra was heard using a slur about people with disabilities during a hot mic moment at the board’s Thursday meeting. Board members were sorting out how to let an audience member speak for someone who couldn’t be in attendance when at-large member Keys-Gamarra can be heard saying “We cannot be this r—-.”
WTOP
‘Anti-racist’ resolution fails at Fairfax County School Board meeting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has taken aim at what it claims is the teaching of “critical race theory” in Virginia schools. Now, some Fairfax County school leaders appear to be firing back. Neither critical race theory nor the administration’s push against its teaching were mentioned by name...
WTOP
Frustrated parents speak out against Prince George’s Co. Public Schools boundary changes
The Prince George’s County Board of Education is considering a plan that would overhaul school boundaries throughout the Maryland-county, hoping to find balance between the number of schools that are overcrowded and the schools that are under-enrolled. Two schools — Concord Elementary in Capitol Heights and Pointer Ridge Elementary...
WTOP
Indicted former registrar, struggling to raise funds for a lawyer, appears in Prince William County court
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Former Prince William County Registrar Michele White is struggling to raise funds to defend against corruption charges she says are motivated by politics. White, 51, of Occoquan,...
Comments / 0