Halloween Jacked: Inflatable Decor Stolen From Hackettstown Lawn In Broad Daylight, Police Say

A Jack Skellington inflatable decoration and Halloween light were stolen from the front lawn of a home on Main Street near West Valley View Avenue sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Hackettstown Police said. Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police via Facebook

Know anything? Police are seeking clues after a set of Halloween decorations was brazenly stolen from a Hackettstown front lawn in broad daylight.

The Jack Skellington inflatable decoration and Halloween light pictured above were stolen from the front lawn of a home on Main Street near West Valley View Avenue sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Hackettstown Police said in a Facebook post.

The decorations have a combined value of around $80, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

