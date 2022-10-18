ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Halloween Jacked: Inflatable Decor Stolen From Hackettstown Lawn In Broad Daylight, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46T3L6_0idXXvY300
A Jack Skellington inflatable decoration and Halloween light were stolen from the front lawn of a home on Main Street near West Valley View Avenue sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Hackettstown Police said. Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police via Facebook

Know anything? Police are seeking clues after a set of Halloween decorations was brazenly stolen from a Hackettstown front lawn in broad daylight.

The Jack Skellington inflatable decoration and Halloween light pictured above were stolen from the front lawn of a home on Main Street near West Valley View Avenue sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Hackettstown Police said in a Facebook post.

The decorations have a combined value of around $80, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Body Of 41-Year-Old Pulled From River In Yonkers

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in Westchester County. The 41-year-old victim was removed from the Saw Mill River at the Chicken Island Daylighting Park in Yonkers on Sunday, Oct. 23, according to authorities. There currently "does not appear to be any obvious indications...
YONKERS, NY
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County woman accused of trespassing, criminal mischief, theft

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman is accused of trespassing, criminal mischief and theft in Flemington Borough, according to police. On Sunday, October 9, police responded to a business in town to take a trespassing report. The trespasser was observed on video surveillance entering the building through an unlocked door and later causing damage in a bathroom within the building, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
388K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy