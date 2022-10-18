Brookhaven police arrest man charged with murder in Philadelphia

A Pennsylvania man wanted on a murder charge out of Philadelphia was arrested Friday near Lenox Square after he tried to flee from a traffic stop, authorities said.

Elijah Jennings, 28, was taken into custody after a short car chase that ended near the intersection of Lenox and East Paces Ferry roads, Brookhaven police spokesman Officer Jacob Kissel said. Jennings was initially a passenger in the car but jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away as the initial driver was taken into custody, according to Kissel.

Kissel said “several attempts were made to immobilize the vehicle” before a pursuing officer successfully used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver. The chase began on North Druid Hills Road just west of I-85 and ended near the Lenox MARTA station, Kissel said.

As a result of the PIT maneuver, Jennings lost control of the car and hit a concrete wall hard enough for the airbags to deploy, Kissel said. The man tried to run, officials said, but he was taken down by a police K-9.

According to Kissel, multiple officers struggled briefly with Jennings as they took him into custody and the suspect scraped his cheek on the ground. The minor injury was treated at the scene and documented by officers, Kissel said.

Jennings was booked into the DeKalb County Jail just after 11:15 p.m. and continues to be held as a fugitive from justice. He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Jennings, who is listed among Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives, is accused of murder in a shooting that took place May 16, Philadelphia police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Robert White, 33, was found in the driver’s seat of a gray Dodge Charger in North Philadelphia’s Glenwood neighborhood suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and body, police said.

White was taken to Temple University Hospital but died from his wounds.

