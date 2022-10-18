Read full article on original website
Escaped murderer arrested while walking along Florida interstate: police
Anthony Moret, an escaped murderer out of Georgia, was found walking along an interstate in southwest Florida. He is serving a life sentence without parole.
NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 on I-94
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A multi-vehicle crash injured two people Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 94 in St Paul.The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near exit 235 on I-94 in St. Paul. According to Minnesota State Patrol, four vehicles were involved.Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Florida sheriff's deputies rescue three people trapped in overturned, partially submerged car
Florida officials say that three people were rescued after they were in a car that went into a canal and was partially submerged but are in good condition.
Texas puppy with life-threatening virus found floating in box on a river
A Texas man found a sick puppy floating down a river in a box and drove hours to a shelter that could provide it the necessary treatment. The puppy can now be adopted.
Remains of missing Florida man who dropped daughter off at college last year found
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Skeletal remains found in Florida’s capital city have been identified as a man who was last seen more than a year ago after he dropped his daughter off at college, authorities said. The remains of Jason Winoker, 52, of Land O’ Lakes, were found in...
Texas Boy Scouts troop rescued after heavy rain stranded them in New Mexico forest for 3 days
A Boy Scout troop from Texas was rescued from New Mexico's Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument after heavy rains and swollen rivers stranded them at their campsite.
Florida sheriff's office makes record fentanyl bust, arrests 3 people trafficking drugs sent from Mexico
Florida authorities arrested three suspects and seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl as part of an undercover drug trafficking bust. One suspect was in the U.S. illegally.
Moms who kill: Five of the most infamous alleged mommy murders in history
Filicide – a parent’s act of killing his or her child or children – occurs on average 500 times per year in the United States, according to a study by Brown University's Alpert Medical School.
Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Sheriff's investigators in Wisconsin are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, officials said Tuesday.The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, which is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) south of Green Bay.The sheriff's office believes the explosion was triggered when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire.Investigators...
Nevada deputies hospitalized from fentanyl exposure in drug bust
Five Nevada, deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust on Thursday and had to be hospitalized. The deputies have since been released from the hospital.
EVACUATE NOW: Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuation in Colorado
Update: Officials have announced that the fire has reached 75 percent containment and all evacuations have been lifted. Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire. The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at...
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
Avian influenza found in North Carolina, California
Health officials in North Carolina and California report that avian influenza has been detected in some birds as the U.S. sees one of the worst outbreaks in recent years.
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...
Oxford school shooting: Ethan Crumbley expected to plead guilty, prosecutors say
Oxford High School gunman Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty, according to prosecutors in Michigan. He is accused of killing four students on Nov. 30, 2021.
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people were hurt. The sheriff's office has only said "many individuals." Several people have been hospitalized.
Alex Murdaugh 911 call came an hour after he arrived at property where son, wife were found dead: documents
Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh allegedly arrived home an hour before calling 911 to report stumbling across his dead wife and son last year.
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
Baby names that are reportedly banned in America: What to know
Millions of babies are born and named in the U.S. each year, but certain names or naming conventions are reportedly banned by state governments. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes reportedly learned this fact in 2020 when they tried to name their firstborn son X Æ A-12 in the state of California.
Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said.The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L'Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Marquette, police said.The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.An employee at the gas station also was transported to a hospital with injuries, police said.The driver of the semitrailer, a 22-year-old Illinois man, was lodged at the Baraga County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.Troopers said U.S. 41 was shut down for an extended period due to the fire and traffic crash investigation.
