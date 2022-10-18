Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Maryland Natural Resources Police Graduates 13 New Officers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police (NRP) welcomed 13 new officers following graduation of its 63rd Basic Recruit Class on October 14. The ceremony at Sandy Point State Park was the culmination of 36 weeks of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Corrections facility in Sykesville. Their coursework included Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation. The recruits faced challenging tasks that tested their strength, such as enduring OC spray and undergoing water survival training.
Bay Net
Maryland Delivers $27 Million in Rural Legacy Program Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Board of Public Works on October 12 unanimously approved more than $27.1 million in Rural Legacy Program grants for conservation easement acquisitions, reflecting the highest annual amount appropriated since 2002. Funding from these grants will permanently protect 7,100 acres of working farms, forests, open space, shorelines, and wetlands — plus cultural and historical resources — throughout the state. Additionally, the Rural Legacy Board approved an expansion of more than 36,000 acres in six Rural Legacy Areas.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Nearly $72 Million For State Revitalization Program Awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced new awardees for six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Nearly $72 million was awarded to 224 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth. Counties and jurisdictions across the state received awards through one or more of the six programs.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
Bay Net
Powerball Jackpot Rolls To $550 Million For Saturday’s Drawing
– Two dollars and a dream are all it takes to try to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, which rolled to an estimated annuity of $550 million, even as Maryland players scored $150,057 and $50,000 this week. If hit on Saturday, this will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot of...
Maryland man celebrates third major lottery win
JOPPA, MD – Douglas Eck just celebrated his third major lottery win after winning $25,000 in the Maryland Pick 5 drawing this week. Eck is familiar to winning the letter. In 2008, he won $100,000 on a scratch off ticket and a $50,000 top price in the Bonus Match 5 lottery game in 1995. “This is my bronze medal, but I am still happy,” he said, joking about comparing the size of his $25,000 win to his previous scores. Eck says he has been playing the Pick 5 since the game started in February. “Douglas placed boxed bets until Oct. 14, when The post Maryland man celebrates third major lottery win appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Temporary Closure of Mt. Hope Community Center Oct. 24-28
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will...
talbotspy.org
Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life
A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
Bay Net
Youth, Veteran And Military Waterfowl Hunting Days Set For 2022-23
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel will be afforded a unique opportunity to experience Maryland’s tradition of waterfowl hunting on two special hunt days: Nov. 5, 2022 and Feb. 4, 2023. On these two days, hunting for ducks, geese, and coots on public...
CBS News
Gov. Hogan visits McCormick & Co. new distribution center in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was om Baltimore County Thursday to tour McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park, largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. The governor was joined by McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
Maryland man wins second big lottery jackpot in two weeks
Hyattsville, MD – Some people are just lucky, and for one man in Hyattsville, luck came through in the form of a $100,000 lottery jackpot-winning ticket. The man, who wished to remain unidentified, won his second big lottery jackpot in as many weeks, according to the Maryland Lottery. A few weeks ago, he won $10,000 on a scratch-off ticket. This week, he won $100,000 playing the 6th edition of the $100k Crossword scratch off ticket. “I was surprised,” he said when he visited the Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim his prize. The man, who has worked as a home The post Maryland man wins second big lottery jackpot in two weeks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor: Four More Years?
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The following letter comes from Mike Pecota of Lexington Park. For the last 12 years, Todd Morgan has been Commissioner for Lexington Park and Great Mills. He ran unopposed twice. This year, for the first time, there are two new faces vying to replace term-limited...
Wbaltv.com
2 young adults dead, teenager injured in Pasadena crash
PASADENA, Md. — A crash overnight in Pasadena left two young adults dead and a teenager critically injured, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of Mountain Road, where a car crossed the center line and struck a Jeep head-on.
WTOP
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.
A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian being struck.
$50K Powerball Winner Sold At Anne Arundel Market
A Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Maryland. The third-tier winning ticket from the Monday, Oct. 17 drawing was sold at Lee’s Market located at 338 Brock Ridge Road in Anne Arundel County. The winning numbers to match were 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60; the Powerball...
clayconews.com
Two Teenagers Arrested on Gun Charges in Prince George’s County, Maryland
FORESTVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle Thursday night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of...
Glen Burnie resident with 74 great-grandchildren turns 100
BALTIMORE -- A longtime resident of Glen Burnie hit a massive milestone Saturday. Mabel Evans is 100 years old. Her family told WJZ Evans moved to the neighborhood in 1960. Over the years she had 10 children, who gave her 32 grandchildren, who gave her 74 great-grandchildren, who gave her 42 great-great-grandchildren. Mabel is a member for the Faith Baptist Church in Glen Burnie. Happy birthday, Mabel, from WJZ!
wellsvillesun.com
Dangerous child predator from Bath NY arrested in Baltimore County, Maryland
Registered sex offender, child kidnapper, held by authorities. Anthony Kroeger was arrested last week after kidnapping a 14 year old from Bath NY. He was apprehended in Washington DC, the minor was rescued, and a bloodied Kroeger was jailed. Then they let him out of custody and Bath PD issued...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River teen
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a teen who has gone missing from the Middle River area. Damian Gerety, Jr. is 5’8” tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and...
