ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Freedom Fest Postponed from November 12th to March 25th

PALM COAST - The much-anticipated 'Freedom Fest' at the Flagler Executive Airport has been postponed from November 12th of this year to March 25th, 2023 according to a news release from the county government. The reasons cited are ongoing developments at the airport that would conflict, and the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Volusia High School Football Preview: 10/21

The University Titans (3-4) will be traveling for their eighth matchup of the season to play the Deland Bulldogs (3-3). Both teams lost last Friday, the Titans losing 19-7 in an away district matchup versus the. Spruce Creek Hawks (3-3). The Bulldogs fell 27-10 versus the Seminole High School Seminoles,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy