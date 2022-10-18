Suspect sought after Rent-A-Center burglary in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Someone broke into the Rent-A-Center business in the first block of West Mercury Boulevard and Hampton Police want to find the person responsible.

The investigation found that the suspect shattered a window to get into the building around 1 a.m. on Oct. 18. The suspect stole an undisclosed item then left.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Police do not have a suspect description to release to the public.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.