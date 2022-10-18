ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Suspect sought after Rent-A-Center burglary in Hampton

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vz1Kr_0idXVA0C00

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Someone broke into the Rent-A-Center business in the first block of West Mercury Boulevard and Hampton Police want to find the person responsible.

The investigation found that the suspect shattered a window to get into the building around 1 a.m. on Oct. 18. The suspect stole an undisclosed item then left.

Police do not have a suspect description to release to the public.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

