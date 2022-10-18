Read full article on original website
CF Montreal 1-3 NYCFC: the reigning MLS champions are through to the Conference final
The reigning Major League Soccer champions are through to the next round. New York City FC triumphed 3-1 over CF Montreal on Sunday at Saputo Stadium, as goals from Heber, Talles Magno and Maximiliano Moralez secured their ticket to the Eastern Conference final. It only took NYCFC six minutes to...
Super League: Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund reject new plans
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have reiterated that they are not interested in joining a European Super League despite plans to revive the idea.
Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club: Player ratings as Blaugrana cruise to dominant win
Match report and player ratings as Barcelona make light work of Athletic Club.
Austin FC vs FC Dallas: What does an MLS Cup Playoffs clash mean for the rivalry?
Try as you might, you cannot force a rivalry. High-stakes games between fierce foes are a large part of what soccer is all about but with brand new expansion teams with no history coming in, that's one area where MLS is currently trying to find itself. How do you form...
Ben Bender reflects on his breakthrough in Charlotte FC's inaugural season
Despite missing out on the MLS Cup Playoffs, Charlotte FC have plenty to be proud of when looking back on their inaugural season. From breaking the MLS attendance record in their first-ever home game against the LA Galaxy to standout wins against the likes of the Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United, CLTFC certainly left their mark.
FC Cincinnati miss out on MLS Cup goal but Pat Noonan proud of 'growth'
FC Cincinnati's incredible 2022 campaign finally came to an end on Thursday but for Pat Noonan, this is just the beginning. After three successive Wooden Spoons, the Orange and Blue finally qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference and even coming from behind to beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 away in Round One.
New York Red Bulls sign goalkeeper Ryan Meara to a contract extension
The New York Red Bulls have signed longtime goalkeeper Ryan Meara to a contract extension, keeping him at the club through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. He first joined the team in 2012 as an MLS SuperDraft pick, and has since spent a decade with the New York side. He’s posted seven shutouts in 37 regular-season matches, made 15 US Open Cup appearances, and lifted the Supporters’ Shield three times.
Brighton 0-2 Chelsea: Blues keep pace with WSL leaders
Match report as Chelsea dispatch of Brighton in the WSL.
Philadelphia Union 1-0 FC Cincinnati player ratings: Flach fires Union into Eastern Conference Final
The Philadelphia Union booked their place in the Eastern Conference Final with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Thursday night. Heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs as the top seed in the East, the Union had plenty of pressure on their shoulders on Thursday. Cincinnati, meanwhile, went to Subaru Park full of confidence after their Round One comeback win over the New York Red Bulls.
LAFC 3-2 LA Galaxy player ratings: Arango delivers dramatic El Trafico Playoffs win
LAFC booked their place in the Western Conference Final with a dramatic 3-2 win over arch-rivals LA Galaxy on Thursday. A fixture that never, ever disappoints, El Trafico delivered the goods once again with chances at both ends, regular flash points, and five goals in a thrilling encounter. Despite the...
LA Galaxy now have a 'vision' for the future despite El Trafico heartbreak
In a fixture that always delivers drama, the LA Galaxy lost their El Trafico clash with LAFC on Thursday in the most heartbreaking fashion. Having twice clawed themselves level, including in the 85th minute through substitute Dejan Joveljic, the Galaxy were seen off in the 93rd minute by Cristian Arango, ending their MLS Cup Playoffs return at the Western Conference semi-finals stage.
Alistair Johnston believes CF Montreal's MLS Cup run could benefit CanMNT
Alistair Johnston believes a run to MLS Cup for CF Montreal could prove beneficial to the Canadian Men's National Team's World Cup preparations. Wilfried Nancy's side beat Orlando City 2-0 in Round One of the Playoffs to set up an Eastern Conference Semi-Final clash with defending champions NYCFC on Sunday.
NYCFC still 'the best' in MLS, declares Anton Tinnerholm
After a 3-0 demolition in Round One, NYCFC continue their MLS Cup defense away at CF Montreal on Sunday. The defending champions have found their groove at the perfect time, winning their last five games across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two. But just like last season,...
Pachuca goalkeeper Oscar Ustari reflects on mistakes in 5-2 win over Monterrey
Pachuca triumphed 5-2 over Monterrey in the chaotic first-leg match of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura semi-final series on Thursday.
The all-time top goalscorers in MLS history
Kei Kamara scored his 133rd MLS regular-season goal against Nashville SC, but where does he stand in the league's all-time top marksmen?
The best wonderkids to sign on Football Manager 2023
The best wonderkids to sign on Football Manager 2023.
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Player ratings as Magpies go fourth with win at Spurs
Match report and player ratings as Newcastle beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Sevilla - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Sevilla.
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace: Toffees snap three-match losing streak in style
Everton picked up their first win at Goodison Park since September 18 after seeing off Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.
