FC Cincinnati miss out on MLS Cup goal but Pat Noonan proud of 'growth'

FC Cincinnati's incredible 2022 campaign finally came to an end on Thursday but for Pat Noonan, this is just the beginning. After three successive Wooden Spoons, the Orange and Blue finally qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference and even coming from behind to beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 away in Round One.
New York Red Bulls sign goalkeeper Ryan Meara to a contract extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed longtime goalkeeper Ryan Meara to a contract extension, keeping him at the club through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. He first joined the team in 2012 as an MLS SuperDraft pick, and has since spent a decade with the New York side. He’s posted seven shutouts in 37 regular-season matches, made 15 US Open Cup appearances, and lifted the Supporters’ Shield three times.
Philadelphia Union 1-0 FC Cincinnati player ratings: Flach fires Union into Eastern Conference Final

The Philadelphia Union booked their place in the Eastern Conference Final with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Thursday night. Heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs as the top seed in the East, the Union had plenty of pressure on their shoulders on Thursday. Cincinnati, meanwhile, went to Subaru Park full of confidence after their Round One comeback win over the New York Red Bulls.
LA Galaxy now have a 'vision' for the future despite El Trafico heartbreak

In a fixture that always delivers drama, the LA Galaxy lost their El Trafico clash with LAFC on Thursday in the most heartbreaking fashion. Having twice clawed themselves level, including in the 85th minute through substitute Dejan Joveljic, the Galaxy were seen off in the 93rd minute by Cristian Arango, ending their MLS Cup Playoffs return at the Western Conference semi-finals stage.
Alistair Johnston believes CF Montreal's MLS Cup run could benefit CanMNT

Alistair Johnston believes a run to MLS Cup for CF Montreal could prove beneficial to the Canadian Men's National Team's World Cup preparations. Wilfried Nancy's side beat Orlando City 2-0 in Round One of the Playoffs to set up an Eastern Conference Semi-Final clash with defending champions NYCFC on Sunday.
NYCFC still 'the best' in MLS, declares Anton Tinnerholm

After a 3-0 demolition in Round One, NYCFC continue their MLS Cup defense away at CF Montreal on Sunday. The defending champions have found their groove at the perfect time, winning their last five games across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two. But just like last season,...
