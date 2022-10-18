Read full article on original website
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
The Jewish Press
Argentina Wants Qatar to Arrest Visiting Iranian VP Wanted for 1994 Jewish Center Bombing
The head of the AMIA Prosecution Unit (UFI-AMIA) on Monday requested that “the appropriate diplomatic and foreign policy mechanisms be activated to comply with the court order for the arrest of Mohsen Rezaee (issued by the then judge in the case Rodolfo Canicoba Corral on November 9, 2006), who is the subject of a red alert issued by Interpol for his alleged involvement in the AMIA bombing and who, according to various websites, has traveled to the State of Qatar,” Argentina’s Télam state news agency reported.
Brazil's former president accuses Neymar of supporting his political rival Jair Bolsonaro in return for an income tax debt 'pardon' - as the footballer denies corruption charges in Spain
Former president of Brazil Lula da Silva has accused Neymar, who has denied alleged corruption charges in Spain, of supporting his political rival Jair Bolsonaro in return for an income tax debt 'pardon.'. Neymar endorsed Bolsonaro last month as the president fights to win reelection in his October 30 battle...
CBS Sports
World Cup: Formal request sent to FIFA for USMNT's group rivals Iran to be kicked out of Qatar 2022
FIFA have received a letter demanding that Iran be kicked out of this winter's World Cup due to the country's "brutality and belligerence towards its own people." Team Melli is alongside the United States as well as England and Wales with their opening fixture scheduled to be against the Three Lions at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan on Nov. 21.
FOX Sports
European Court hears case by Barcelona fans over Messi deal
MADRID (AP) — The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardized Barcelona’s finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from a fan group in Lyon that...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Cricket-Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts
LAHORE, Pakistan, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shifting the 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan because of India's refusal to tour the country may prompt similar tit-for-tat reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board, the PCB said on Wednesday.
getnews.info
US Visa For British, Italian, Singapore and Spanish Citizens
Brothers of Italy senator deletes fascist post uncovered on Instagram
An Instagram post celebrating a fascist naval commander has been deleted from the account of a Brothers of Italy senator who could be given a ministerial post in Giorgia Meloni’s government. Lavinia Mennuni, an anti-abortion campaigner who has also spoken out against gay people being parents, was elected senator...
Name and shame the treacherous pilots! Former colleagues slam RAF Top Guns who trained Chinese how to shoot down aircraft as 'traitors'
Former RAF pilots teaching China how to shoot down Western aircraft were labelled ‘traitors’ last night by furious former comrades. Up to 30 Top Guns, said to include former Red Arrows pilots, are passing on vital knowledge and experience to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in a serious threat to national security, according to defence officials.
China Has Opened Up Secret Police Stations in These Countries
As of this summer, China was operating 54 overseas police stations in 25 cities in 21 countries, according to the NGO Safeguard Defenders.
getnews.info
Indian Visa from Netherlands, Brazil, Philippines and USA Citizens
German foreign minister urges caution in China relationship
BERLIN (AP) — Germany must avoid repeating with China the mistakes that it made in its relationship with Russia over recent years, the German foreign minister said Tuesday. Annalena Baerbock said Germany must face up to a “competition of systems” between countries that believe in international law and cooperation and authoritarian regimes.
Billionaire Mo Ibrahim attacks ‘hypocrisy’ over Africa’s gas
One of Africa’s richest entrepreneurs, the telecoms billionaire Mo Ibrahim, has criticised developed countries for seeking to dissuade African nations from exploiting their vast reserves of gas. Ibrahim told the Guardian in an interview: “We need a balanced and a fair policy for everybody. Gas can be useful to...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka & Netherlands qualify for Super 12 after shock UAE win
Sri Lanka (162-6) beat Netherlands (146-9) by 16 runs. United Arab Emirates (148-3) beat Namibia (141-8) by seven runs. Sri Lanka v Netherlands scorecard; Namibia v UAE scorecard; Table. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands both progressed to the Super 12 stage of the Men's T20 World Cup following a thrilling...
Israeli Documentary ‘Munich ’72’ Sold to Italy, Spain, Poland, Slovenia (EXCLUSIVE)
Global Screen has sold “Munich ’72,” an Israeli documentary series about the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, has sold to Poland’s Canal+, Italian broadcaster La 7, Spain’s Filmin and Slovenia’s RTV. The co-producers, Sipur (formerly Tadmor Entertainment) and Israel’s Channel 8, also announced the executive producing team behind the documentary: Russ McCarroll, Michael Schmidt, Emilio Schenker and Gideon Tadmor for SIPUR; Telepool’s Jan Frouman, Julia Weber and Ulrike Schroder; and HOT Channel 8’s Dari Shay, Rinat Klein and Dorit Hessel. “We saw strong sales momentum for ‘Munich ’72’ heading into Mipcom, and are in advanced negotiations...
Protecting Qatar’s migrant workers must not stop when World Cup ends – Amnesty
The task to improve conditions for migrant workers in World Cup host country Qatar is only half done and must not grind to a halt when the finals are over, human rights group Amnesty International has said.The tournament kicks off in exactly a month’s time when the hosts take on Ecuador in the opening game.Amnesty marked the final leg of the build-up by publishing a new briefing, ‘Unfinished Business: what Qatar must do to fulfil promises on migrant workers’ rights’.The group recognises that the 2017 overhaul of Qatar’s labour system has led to improvements in conditions for the two million...
Soccer-Dutch government to send official delegation to Qatar World Cup
AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Dutch government confirmed on Wednesday that it would send a delegation to the Qatar World Cup in November despite a parliamentary vote urging it not to do so due to concerns over the Gulf country's treatment of migrant workers.
travelnoire.com
Tourism In Qatar Is Expected To Boom After The FIFA World Cup 2022
The tourism industry in Qatar is on the brink of a renaissance thanks to the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in the country. Over 1.5 million soccer fans are expected to travel to Qatar. It is expected that fans will most likely stick around to explore the country and all it has to offer.
